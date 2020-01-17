AUTOMOTIVE ACOUSTIC ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET : GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market accounted for US$ 2.45Bn in 2017 is expected to reach US$ 4.51Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.93%.

The driving factor for the Automotive acoustic engineering services market is rising sales of the premium vehicle providing cabin comfort and luxury features, government stringent regulatory norms to pertain vehicle noise for electric & Signal Analysis vehicles. High investments and increased usage of rental of automotive acoustic engineering services will hamper the growth of the market.

Automotive acoustic engineering services market is segmented into a process, software, offering, vehicle type, application, and geography. In terms of Offering, the Virtual testing segment in the automotive industry has witnessed a transition from physical to virtual and Simulation practices. The virtual testing Low presence and high demand will be the key to growth in the market. In application, body and structure will grow fastest due to its prime source of structure-borne noise in a vehicle. Vehicle components such as the instrument panel, steering, doors, tires, and suspension, infotainment, and telematics systems are mounted on the vehicle body and contribute the maximum noise that enters the cabin.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in a share of premium cars and an increase in the production of the vehicle, Government initiatives and its safety for automobile sector are booming the market. Automotive acoustic engineering services in China, Japan, and India are the region with the largest segment and trending key players. Also, these countries along with some others are gaining new projects from foreign OEMs and Tier-1’s due to the presence of technology giants such as TCS, Infosys, and HP

Automotive acoustic engineering services market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. AVL GmbH, Siemens PLM Software, Bertrandt, EDAG Engineering, Schaeffler, FEV, Continental, IAV, Autoneum, STS Group, Head Acoustics, Brel & Kjr, Iac Acoustics, AZL, M+P International, Adler Pelzer, Quiet Acoustic Engineering, Vibratec, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Data Physics Corporation and Signal.X Technologies with brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the top players. For instance, in 2018, FEV acquires 100% of shares in B&W FAHRZEUGENTWICKLUNG.

The scope of the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

By Process

• Development

• Design

• Test

By Software

• Simulation

• Calibration

• Signal Analysis

• Vibration

By Offering

• Physical

• Virtual

By Vehicle Type

• Electric

• ICE

By Application

• Powertrain

• Interior

• Drivetrain

• Body & Structure

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market:

• AVL GmbH

• Siemens PLM Software

• Bertrandt

• EDAG Engineering

• Schaeffler

• FEV

• Continental

• IAV

• Autoneum

• STS Group

• Head Acoustics

• Brel & Kjr

• Iac Acoustics

• AZL

• M+P International

• Adler Pelzer

• Quiet Acoustic Engineering

• Vibratec

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Infosys

• Data Physics Corporation

• Signal.X Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

