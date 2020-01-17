AUTOMOTIVE TRANSMISSION MARKET : INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST(2018-2026)

Automotive Transmission Market accounted for US $34.54Bn. in 2017 is expected to reach US $58.78 Bn. by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.87%. over the forecast period. Automotive transmission a system in a vehicle that changes gears at different speeds without direct control by the driver.

The driving factor for the automotive transmission is incrementing demand in consumer preferences for enhanced driving experience and smooth transmission due to hectic road traffics. In restrains for automotive transmission systems will high in cost and less reliable.

Automotive Transmission Market is segmented into product, Vehicle, and geography. In terms of product, automatic transmission segment is highly used in luxury and mid-size vehicles and also rise in energy efficient vehicles will create more opportunity. In-Vehicle segment passenger car will be growing faster as the highly rising production of vehicles in Asia and growth in medium class citizens. Ever increasing income level in developing nation citizen will be the key role for automotive transmission market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in a production of the vehicle, increase in disposal income, growing demand for lightweight materials and the preference of major auto industry players in China, South Korea and India will be the opportunity for growth.

Automotive Transmission Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Daimler AG, Continental AG, Eaton Corporation, Aisin Seiki, Delphi Automotive, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., GKN PLC, Magna International Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Ireland, Allison Transmission Inc., Jatco Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hyundai Dymos, Bonfiglioli, RIDUTTORI S.P.A., Volkswagen, BorgWarner In, Magneti Marelli S.p.A and Schaeffler AG. Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the stry players. For instance, in 2018, Continental A.G. has announced its acquisition of VUK spol. s.r.o, its long-term supplier of components for tyre-assembly machines, in an order to boost its expertise in tire manufacturing equipment.

The scope of Automotive Transmission Market

By Product

• Manual Transmission

• Automatic Transmission

o CVT

o DCT

o AMT

By Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o Buses & Coaches

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Automotive Transmission Market:

• Daimler AG

• Continental AG

• Eaton Corporation

• Aisin Seiki

• Delphi Automotive

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• GKN PLC

• Magna International Inc.

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Ireland

• Allison Transmission Inc.

• Jatco Ltd.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

