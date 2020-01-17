Automotive Tubeless Tires Market Rising Production Scale Motivates Market Growth in the Coming Years 2017 to 2022

The detailed study on the Automotive Tubeless Tires Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Automotive Tubeless Tires Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Automotive Tubeless Tires Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Automotive Tubeless Tires Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Tubeless Tires Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Automotive Tubeless Tires Market introspects the scenario of the Automotive Tubeless Tires market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Automotive Tubeless Tires Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Competitive Landscape

Apollo Tyres Ltd. recently forayed into the two-wheelers market segments by launching Acti-series tubeless tires with an aim to strengthen the company’s foothold in India. Acti-series possesses excellent wet and dry braking competency along with cornering stability. The series has been designed with the prime focus on safety, grip, and comfort.

In 2018, The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company introduced a novel tire sealant, which can function in extreme temperatures. Such sealants are said to seal even punctures that are 6mm wide. The sealant is packaged in a bottle and is a single-serve for a set of wheels.

With the advent of ecommerce portals, manufacturers in automotive tubeless tires market are focusing towards amplifying their sales prospects with the help of online stores. Michelin, a leading tyre brand announced its partnership with Snapdeal, post which the ecommerce site showcases the passenger car tyres and provides offers and discounts to the consumers.

Other key competitors operating in automotive tubeless tires market include Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co., Continental AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Madras Rubber Factory Limited, Apollo Tyres Ltd., The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and Michelin North America Inc.

Additional Insights:

Passenger Cars to Grow at a Promising CAGR of over 7% during 2017-2022

According to the study, increasing number of vehicles on road resulting in traffic congestion is expected to fuel the demand for passenger cars. As a result, the passenger cars are expected to hold a considerable share of automotive tubeless tires market with a healthy CAGR of 7% during the period 2017-2022. The segment is expected to surpass a value of over US$ 85 Bn in automotive tubeless tires market by the end of 2022.

As per the research, APEJ is anticipated to account for the largest share of the passenger car segment with revenue exceeding US$ 23 Bn by the end of 2019. This is followed by Europe, which is predicted to surpass a value of US$ 17 Bn by the end of the same year.

Research Methodology

This detailed research report on automotive tubeless tires market is the result of an accurate and reliable research methodology employed to compile the study and assess the crucial drivers, trends, and restraints of automotive tubeless tires market. Primary as well as secondary research methodologies have been leveraged to obtain significant insights into automotive tubeless tires market.

Interviews with the experts of automotive tubeless tires market were set up in order to form the basis of the primary research of automotive tubeless tires market, while press releases, trade journals, paid sources and similar other publications related to automotive tubeless tires market. Ultimately, the data obtained from the primary and secondary methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading and vague information and the research report is compiled with only accurate of the insights into automotive tubeless tires market.

