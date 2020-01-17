Baby Diapers Market Expected to Reach US$ 76.88 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 7.25% | Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly Clark, Johnson & Johnson, Seventh Generation etc…

Consumer demand for baby diaper is increasing owing to growing health concern towards babies. Regular cloths used as homemade diaper contain micro-organisms which damage baby health causing rashes, infections etc. Health and hygiene are the primary requirements to live comfortably. As the young babies, form a most vulnerable group of the society, ensuring their good health is of prime concern to all members of the society. Consumers in the developing region are improving their living standards and focusing on quality life, emerging the need for hygiene and baby care products to fulfill the basic amenities.

The market study reveals that the Global Baby Diapers market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.39% during 2018-2025 in terms of value & over a CAGR of 7.25% in terms of volume. This growth is driven by a number of reasons such as high literacy rate, increasing working population and innovations in products.

Global Baby Diapers Market: Competitive Dynamics

The Global Baby Diapers market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly Clark, Johnson & Johnson, Seventh Generation, Kao Corporation, etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in November, 2017, Procter & Gamble Company introduced Flat Diapers which are a first in its kind, for pre-mature babies since their skin is way too delicate to wear normal diapers.

Global Baby Diapers Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global baby diapers market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences.

Baby Diapers Market: Scope of the Report

The global baby diapers market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappies, Swim Pants, and Biodegradable Diapers. Disposable Diapers was the largest segment in the global baby diapers instrument market in 2017, and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025.On the distribution channel basis, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Channel. Supermarket/Hypermarket accounted for the largest segment in the global baby diapers market in 2017.

On the basis of region the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM and MEA. North America was the largest region in the global baby diapers market in 2017 with a market share of 33.13% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 5.43% during 2018-2025.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the skincare product market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

