Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market.

The market study bifurcates the global Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Key Trends

The increasing use of BOPP in flexible packaging is the key driver of the global BOPP market. In the past few years, the global demand for flexible packaging has increased at a significant pace owing to demand from industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, consequently boosting the consumption of BOPP on a global front. In the next few years as well, the thriving market for flexible packaging will boost the global uptake of BOPP.

However, the fluctuating costs of crude oil, which is one of the primary raw materials for polypropylene, are expected to impact the costs of BOPP and thus the profitability of players operating in the highly competitive market.

Global BOPP Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market for bi-axially oriented polypropylene presently holds the dominant share in the global market, leading other regional markets by a sizeable margin. The Asia Pacific BOPP market is also expected to achieve growth at a considerable pace over the next few years owing to the high demand for BOPP in the packaging and labelling industries.

China is the leading consumer of BOPP products and is expected to account for a considerable share in the revenue of the global market throughout the report’s forecast period. In regions such as Middle East and Africa and Latin America, the demand for BOPP products is expected to rise owing to the expansion of the food and beverages industry and increased consumption of packed products.

Global BOPP Market: Market Potential

Asia Pacific being the most promising investment grounds for the BOPP industry, BOPP manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthening their grip on the regional market, through extension of production capacities of already present facilities or installing new ones in countries such as India and China. Cosmo Films, one of the leading companies in the global BOPP market, followed suit with its recent announcement of production capacity expansion by 40% at one of its plants in India. With this expansion, the company aims at catering to both domestic and export markets.

Global BOPP Market: Competitive Analysis

The global BOPP market features an exceedingly fragmented vendor landscape, with none of the top vendors accounting for a significant share in the overall market. The presence of a large number of small and large manufacturers has led to extreme cost competitiveness in the market, which is expected to further intensify owing to the entry of a large number of local players in the near future. Large vendors will also catalyze price wars in the market through economies of scale.

Some of the leading players operating in the global BOPP market are Taghleef Indsutries, Jindal Poly Films, Vibac Group S.p.A., Vibac Group, Poligal S.A., Cosmo Films, Oben Group, Vitopel, Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC, Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd., Treofan Group, Innovia Films, Manucor S.p.A., Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd., Chemosvit A.S., Dunmore Corporation, Oben Holding Group, Xpro India Limited, Cosmos Films Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Polyplex Corporation Limited, Tempo Group, SRF Limited, and Biaxplen Ltd.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market

