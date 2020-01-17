Binge (Eating) Disorders Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019 – 2027

Global Binge (Eating) Disorders market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Binge (Eating) Disorders market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Binge (Eating) Disorders , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Binge (Eating) Disorders market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Key Players Operating in Global Binge (Eating) Disorders Market

The global binge (eating) disorders market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players.

A large number of players hold a major share in their respective region. Strategic development by key players is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the new drug application (NDA) for dasotraline was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dasotraline is used to treat severe and moderate binge eating disorders. In March 2019, BlueMountain Capital Management announced the launch of Promises Behavioral Health, which will operate programs and 12 facilities in seven states providing option for the treatment of trauma, eating disorder, substance abuse, sex addition, and other mental health disorders. In July 2017, the company acquired Tapestry Eating Disorder Services. In October 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the New Drug Application to update the U.S. labelling of Vyvanse.

Leading players operating in the global binge (eating) disorders market are:

Chronos Therapeutics

Shire US Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Promises Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare (Tapestry Eating Disorder Services)

Timberline Knolls

Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders

Walden Behavioral Care

Global Binge (Eating) Disorders Market: Research Scope

Global Binge (Eating) Disorders Market, by Treatment

Medication Anticonvulsant CNS Stimulant Antidepressants

Services Inpatient Outpatient



Global Binge (Eating) Disorders Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

