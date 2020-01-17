Bone Cement & Glue Market Intelligence and Analysis for Period 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Bone Cement & Glue Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Bone Cement & Glue market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Bone Cement & Glue technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Bone Cement & Glue market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

Key Trends

Majorly fuelling the global bone cement and glue market is the rising number of sport injuries, growing pool of elderly, and the increasing number of road accidents and trauma cases. Apart from that, developments in regenerative medicine is also positively influencing the market. However, on the downside, lack of proper reimbursement policies and high cost of bone cement or glue is posing a challenge to the growth in the market. Apart from that, exhaustive clinical data needed to designing new products is also another drawback.

Depending upon end users, the global bone cement and glue market can be divided into ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and clinics and physician’s offices. Among them, the hospital segment is generating maximum demand and will likely continue doing so in the near future due to the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries conducted in hospitals and the building of hospitals or increasing capacities in existing ones in developing countries.

Global Bone Cement & Glue Market: Market Potential

The bone cement and glue market find application in arthroplasty, total hip arthroplasty, total knee arthroplasty, total shoulder arthroplasty, vertebroplasty, and kyphoplasty. Arthroplasty, among them, will likely hold the largest market share owing to the rising number of hip, knee, and shoulder injuries.

Global Bone Cement & Glue Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, Europe and North America dominate the global market for bone cement and glue because of the advanced healthcare facilities and presence of key players in the region. Vis-à-vis growth rate, on the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to steal the show on account of the fast developing healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, penetration of prominent international players, initiatives by authorities to promote sports, and the growing pool of elderly in the region.

Global Bone Cement & Glue Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for bone cement and glue are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Arthrex, DJO Global, Smith & Nephew, Exactech, Trimph, Heraeus Medical, CryoLife, TEKNIMED, and Cardinal Health. The report tracks their key products, sales and revenues, and market shares. It also provides insights into the opportunities they can tap into and the pitfalls they need to avoid.

