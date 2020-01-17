Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Is Expected To Experience An Impressive CAGR Growth Of XX% Through – 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the key segments analyzed in the report are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are expected to account for a large cumulative share in the market throughout the forecast period. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are escalating the growth of the market in the region. Rapid technological advancements, high patient awareness regarding the accessibility of treatment options, and rising geriatric population are also propelling the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to show tremendous growth in the forthcoming years, thanks to improving healthcare infrastructure along with the rising consumer expenditure on healthcare. The increasing investments by large, international players in the healthcare facilities are supplementing the growth of the region. Moreover, the growing popularity of remote cardiac monitoring devices is fuelling the growth of the region.

Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Players are increasingly adopting mergers and acquisitions as their key growth strategy to strengthen their position in the global cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market. Some of the prominent players in the market are St. Jude Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Ecardio Diagnostics, Mortara Instruments, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Life Watch.

