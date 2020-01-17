Challenges: Venturi Mask Market Is Set to Boom in 2025 And Coming Years

When a fluid (either gas or liquid) travels through an hourglass-shaped pipe, there is a reduction in pressure of the fluid in the throat of the pipe, and the velocity of the fluid increases in the throat area, this is known as the Venturi effect. Depending on the Venturi effect, a medical device or Venturi mask is used to deliver a known concentration of oxygen to the patient under controlled oxygen therapy. Entrapping the ambient air, the Venturi mask delivers constant air flow to the patient through a small port on the mask.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/venturi-mask-market.html

This type of mask can deliver oxygen (concentration varies between 24% and 80% with velocity 4-12 L/minute). There are several connectors of different colors, which indicate the specific concentrations of oxygen. The Venturi mask is less comfortable and provides less humidification effects, as compared to nasal cannula. It is particularly effective for patients suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The global venture mask market is driven by factors such as epidemiology of asthma and COPD patients, high diagnosis rate and treatment rate of the asthma and COPD, and the availability of cost-effective products. As venturi mask is less comfortable than a nasal cannula, and it provides less humidification effects to the patients. These technical limitations are likely to restrain the market. On the other hand, increasing investments in R&D and continuous innovation and developing healthcare facilities are estimated to present significant opportunities for the global venturi mask market in the near future.

Based on type of mask, the global venturi mask market can be segmented into adult and pediatric venturi mask. Both adult and pediatric masks are differentiated by oxygen concentration, depending upon the patient conditions. In terms of application, the global Venturi mask market can be classified into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, myocardial infarction, and others. In terms of end-user, the global Venturi mask market can be segregated into hospitals, out-patient clinics, and others. Venturi masks are largely consumed by hospitals; however, the usage of the venturi masks in households has been increasing significantly for the last five years.

Request PDF Brochure of the Report For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39437

In terms of geography, the global Venturi mask market can be differentiated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to hold a major share of the global venturi mask market, owing to the higher rate of asthma and COPD patients in these regions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of adults who are suffering from asthma is estimated to 7.6% in the U.S. in 2017, while the estimated prevalence of COPD in the U.S. is 15.2% in the same year. In Europe, the prevalence of asthma in adults is 8.2% and 9.4% in children.

While the estimated prevalence of COPD in Europe is 8% to 10% in 2017. Apart from higher prevalence of asthma and COPD, other factors that drive the North America and Europe Venturi mask market are high rate of diagnosis and treatment rate, availability of branded and local players, developed healthcare facilities, and technological d. According to the Journal of Global Health, the estimated prevalence of COPD in Southeast Asia was 10.0% in 2016. The Global Asthma Report, 2011 demonstrated that the prevalence of asthma in the South East Asia was around 11.0% in 2016. The Asia Pacific Venturi mask market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the significant patient pool and improving healthcare facilities in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to be moderate contributors to the global venturi mask market.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=39437<ype=S

Notable players operating in the global Venturi mask market include Flexicare Medical Limited, Braun & Company Ltd, Airways Corporation, Salter Labs®, Smiths Group plc., Medline Industries, Inc., and Besmed Health Business Corp.