Cognitive Services Market: A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2019 – 2025.

Detailed Study on the Global Cognitive Services Market

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Cognitive Services Market

Cognitive Services Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

IBM

Microsoft

Google

AWS

Baidu

Nuance Communications

Qualcomm Technologies

SAS

Apple

TCS

Nokia

Expert System

Verbio Technologies

Softweb Solutions

Folio3 Software

Fusion Informatics

Inbenta

Cognitivescale

Ipsoft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine learning and deep learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecommunication

Government and education

Manufacturing

Others

