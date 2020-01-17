Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

The “Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) industry with a focus on the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market:

Universal Robots A/S, Rethink Robotics, ABB, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, MRK-Systeme GmbH, Precise Automation, Inc., F&P Robotics AG, and Franka Emika GmbH.

The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Report is segmented as:

By Payload Capacity (Up To 5 Kg, Between 5 And 10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg),

By Component (Hardware, Robotic Arm, End Effector or End of Arm Tool (EOAT), Drive and Others),

By Application (Handling, Pick and Place, Material Handling, Packaging and Palletizing, Machine Tending and Others),

By Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Metals and Machining, Plastics and Polymers, Food & Beverages, Furniture and Equipment, Healthcare, and Others),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

