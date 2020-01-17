Consumer Demand for Eco-friendly Products Set to Boost the Prospects of the Artificial Lift Systems Market 2017 – 2025

Artificial Lift Systems Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Artificial Lift Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Artificial Lift Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Artificial Lift Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers

Segmentation

The artificial lift systems market is segmented on the basis of geography and actuation mode. By actuation mode, the market for artificial lift systems is segmented into gas assisted and pump assisted artificial lift system. The sub-segments of pump assisted artificial lift system are Electric Submersible Pump (ESP), Gas Lift, Rod lift, and Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP). Further, the sub-segments of gas assisted artificial lift systems are Gas Lift and Plunger Lift. Each category of lift is suitable for specific reservoir conditions that they are used for.

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global artificial lift systems market. Increasing exploration of unconventional hydrocarbons such as shale holds promise for the market’s growth. Europe holds a substantial share in the global market. This is mainly due to the re-development of mature oil fields in Russia that depend on artificial lift systems.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global artificial lift systems market are Sclumberger Ltd, GE Energy, National Oil Varco Inc., Lufkin Industries Inc., Tenaris S.A., Weatherford International Ltd, Baker Hughes Incorporated, JSC Alnas, Kudu Industries Inc., and J&J Technical Services among others.

