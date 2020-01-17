Converged Infrastructure Market Provides Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast and Opportunities by Types and Application to 2030

The “Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Converged Infrastructure industry with a focus on the Converged Infrastructure market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Converged Infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Converged Infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Converged Infrastructure Market:

Nutanix, Inc., Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems), Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco System, Inc., VMware Inc., Dell EMC., Scale Computing, and NetApp, Inc.

The Converged Infrastructure market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Converged Infrastructure market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Converged Infrastructure Report is segmented as:

By Component (Server, Storage, Network, Software, and Services)

By Architecture Type (Pre- Configured and Customized)

By End Use Industry (BFSI, Telecommunication and IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Converged Infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Converged Infrastructure market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Converged Infrastructure market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Converged Infrastructure Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Converged Infrastructure Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Converged Infrastructure Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Converged Infrastructure Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

