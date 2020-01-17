Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Explore Emerging Trends of Coming Years

Cosmetic dentistry refers to any work related to dental that changes and improves the look of a person’s gums and/or bite, teeth. It primarily focuses on enhancement dental aesthetics in position, color, alignment, shape, size and overall smile appearance. Growing focus on dental aesthetics, increasing consumer awareness, growing dental tourism in emerging markets and increasing disposable incomes of middle-class population in developing nations are the major factors driving the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market.

With increase in R&D investments, growing effort on technological innovations and various new products such as dental equipment and implant are being launched in cosmetic dentistry market, which are anticipated to further drive market growth. However, the high cost of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursements for cosmetic dental procedures could restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Improvement of minimally invasive cosmetic dental procedures has permitted a lot of patients to undergo treatments that they did not prefer earlier. Technological advances have also allowed the utilization of novel techniques, and they are being used widely. Improved stress on new products being launched by the key players is another factor that has allowed the industry to prosper further. An increasing need for more esthetic appeal in the field of dentistry is being observed globally. This has generated the development of a wide range of techniques and procedures that cater to specific needs of the patients. Rising demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in the developing markets has caused a growth emission in dental tourism.

The major restraints that are delaying the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market are high cost of dental imaging and lack of reimbursement options. Cosmetic procedures are used to improve esthetics, hence, do not qualify as vital procedures. Thus, government agencies and insurance companies do not offer favorable reimbursement options to individuals opting for these dental procedures. Dental imaging requires costly instruments and equipment, which limits access to all due to financial constraints.

The global cosmetic dentistry market is segmented by product and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into dental systems & equipment, dental implants, dental bridges, dental veneers, dental crowns, orthodontic braces, inlays & onlays, and bonding agents. The dental systems and equipment market is further sub-segmented into instrument delivery systems, dental chairs, handpieces, light cure equipment, CAD/CAM systems, scaling units, dental lasers, and dental radiology equipment. The dental radiology equipment segment is categorized into extra-oral radiology equipment, intra-oral radiology equipment, and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners. The dental implants market covers titanium implants and zirconium implants.

The dental bridges market is sub-segmented into traditional bridges, cantilever bridges, and Maryland bridges. The orthodontic braces market is sub-segmented into fixed braces and removable braces. Dental systems and equipment market accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic dentistry market. This is majorly due to the wide applications of dental equipment and systems in different dental procedures. The rising use of CAD/CAM systems for milling different prosthetics such as crowns, veneers, bridges, and inlays and onlays for cosmetic dental procedure have also contributed to the high share of this market.

Geographically, the global cosmetic dentistry market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe commanded a large share of the cosmetic dentistry market; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the maximum growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market is due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing dental tourism and rising disposable incomes in developing countries like India and China. As a result of huge population, the proportion of individuals undergoing cosmetic dental procedures is much higher in this region. The extensive range of dental procedures being presented in this region has allowed propagation of dental tourism, adding to the industry’s market share.

Major players in cosmetic dentistry include Danaher, DENTSPLY International, 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Align Technology, Sirona Dental Systems, BIOLASE, Planmeca Oy, and A-dec.