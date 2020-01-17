Data Business in Oil and Gas Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Data Business in Oil and Gas Market Opportunities

The Data Business in Oil and Gas market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Data Business in Oil and Gas market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market are elaborated thoroughly in the Data Business in Oil and Gas market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market players.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data business in oil and gas market. Big data software and solution providers such as Accenture, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini S.A., and OSIsoft LLC; corporate/enterprise data management solution providers such as EMC Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; project data management solution providers such as Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited; and direct data monetization vendors such as National Data Repository, India and ION Geophysical Corporation are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

The global data business in oil and gas market is segmented as below:

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Component

Big Data Software Data Analytics Data Collection Data Visualization and Discovery Data Management Services Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance

Data Management Software Corporate Data Management (CDM)/Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Project Data Management (PDM) National Data Repository (NDR) Services Consulting & Planning Integration & Implementation Operation & Maintenance

Direct Data Monetization

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repository (NDR)

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Global Upstream Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Objectives of the Data Business in Oil and Gas Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Data Business in Oil and Gas market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Data Business in Oil and Gas market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The Data Business in Oil and Gas market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter's Five Forces analyses.

After reading the Data Business in Oil and Gas market report, readers can: