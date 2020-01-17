Data Business in Oil and Gas Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Data Business in Oil and Gas Market Opportunities

The Data Business in Oil and Gas market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Data Business in Oil and Gas market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market are elaborated thoroughly in the Data Business in Oil and Gas market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market players.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data business in oil and gas market. Big data software and solution providers such as Accenture, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini S.A., and OSIsoft LLC; corporate/enterprise data management solution providers such as EMC Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; project data management solution providers such as Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited; and direct data monetization vendors such as National Data Repository, India and ION Geophysical Corporation are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.
The global data business in oil and gas market is segmented as below:
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Component
- Big Data
- Software
- Data Analytics
- Data Collection
- Data Visualization and Discovery
- Data Management
- Services
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Operation and Maintenance
- Software
- Data Management
- Software
- Corporate Data Management (CDM)/Enterprise Data Management (EDM)
- Project Data Management (PDM)
- National Data Repository (NDR)
- Services
- Consulting & Planning
- Integration & Implementation
- Operation & Maintenance
- Software
- Direct Data Monetization
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Oil Companies
- National Oil Companies (NOCs)
- Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)
- National Data Repository (NDR)
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Application
- Upstream
- Conventional
- Unconventional
- Midstream
- Downstream
Global Upstream Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by E&P Lifecycle
- Exploration
- Development
- Production
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Objectives of the Data Business in Oil and Gas Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Data Business in Oil and Gas market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Data Business in Oil and Gas market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
