Development Trends: Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market By Key Vendors- GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Allergan Plc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc 2017 – 2025

Constipation can be defined as a condition with decreased stool frequency or issues in passing stool. Reduced or tough stool passage is accompanied by hard lumpy stools, incomplete bowel actions, straining, incomplete evacuation, and necessity for manual elimination of stool. Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) can be described as an additional, persistent or extreme continuation of the above-mentioned signs and symptoms. Several times, the cause of chronic idiopathic constipation is not known. Since the cause of constipation is uncertain, it is known as idiopathic constipation. Chronic idiopathic constipation Market is often indicated with more than one symptoms.

Based on drug class, the global chronic idiopathic constipation market can be segmented into emollients, laxatives, chloride channel activators, osmotic products, and others. The laxatives segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The advantage of a laxative is that it can be generally sold over the counter and it can even be prescribed as the first line of treatment to relieve idiopathic constipation. Based on route of administration, the chronic idiopathic constipation market can be segmented into oral and parenteral. The oral segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as patients prefer taking oral drugs as they are convenient, invasive, and require no special training to take drugs. Based on distribution mode, the chronic idiopathic constipation market can be segmented into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. The prescription drugs segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as patients prefer taking drugs prescribed by the doctor to avoid any possible side-effects. In terms of distribution channel, the chronic idiopathic constipation market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online sales.

The hospital pharmacies segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as patients prefer hospital pharmacies to buy drugs due to availability of a variety of drugs to treat CIC in these pharmacies. Additionally, patients have easy access to several medicines prescribed by the doctor. Increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), rising use of opioid drugs, and growing geriatric population across the region are factors driving the global chronic idiopathic constipation market. However, low awareness about guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of idiopathic constipation are likely to hamper chronic idiopathic constipation market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global chronic idiopathic constipation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global chronic idiopathic constipation market. The region is projected to hold a significant share of the global chronic idiopathic constipation market during the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of chronic idiopathic constipation among the geriatric population in the region. Shifting focus of key players in Europe toward specialty constipation medicines is likely to drive of the demand for specialty therapeutic options such as PAMORA’s and GC-C agonists in the region. On the other hand, high prevalence of functional constipation and increasing health care expenditure in Asia Pacific are expected to fuel the chronic idiopathic constipation market in the region during the forecast period. Advancements in drug delivery, increase in per capita income, and availability of generic drugs are likely to augment the chronic idiopathic constipation Market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global chronic idiopathic constipation market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Allergan Plc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Pfizer, Inc. among others.