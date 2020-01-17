Drill Subs Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2016 – 2024

Latest report on global Drill Subs market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Drill Subs market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Drill Subs is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Drill Subs market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region.

competitive landscape of the market. Business profiles of some of the key vendors operating in the market are also included in the report.

Global Drill Subs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The vast rise in demand for energy/electricity and vehicle fuels across emerging markets has led to a significant rise in oil and gas exploration and production activities in the past. The same factors have helped the global oil and gas industry recover from a recent phase of uncertain growth and substantial price reductions and the situation is expected to further improve in the near future. The improved financials of the oil and gas industry will again lead to an increase in investments aimed at exploration across new oilfields, thus driving the demand for drill subs.

The exploration of non-conventional resources and the significant rise in offshore drilling activities is expected to present vast growth opportunities for the global drill subs market in the next few years. However, strict regulations and rising political pressures in the exploration and production segment could hinder the growth of the drilling subs market to a certain extent. Nevertheless, development of oilfields and drilling activities in offshore areas in developing economies of Latin America and Africa will lead to lucrative growth opportunities for the drill subs market in the near future.

Global Drill Subs Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Owing to its rising appetite for energy and a vast rise in drilling of unconventional reserves, North America represents one of the world’s most lucrative markets for drill subs. Countries in the Middle East are also key destinations for drill subs owing to the availability of vast conventional oil and gas reserves and the continuous rise in investment aimed at the improvement of the offshore drilling industry. Countries in Africa and Latin America are also expected to provide growth opportunities for the market, chiefly owing to the booming oil and gas industries. Many large offshore projects are planned in these regions and several large vendors are planning to invest in these regions.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global drill subs market are Weatherford International Ltd, Sub Drill Supply Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Precision Drilling Corporation, and Hughes Tool Company.

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

