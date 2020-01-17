e-passport Market An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market. 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global e-passport Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the e-passport market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in e-passport technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the e-passport market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

Key Trends

The global e-passport market is expected to rise at a fantastic rate over the coming years, the calculations of which can be attributed to the growing acceptance of countries regarding the greater advantages of using digital data and contactless chips rather than plain paper and complete manual identification measures. The ICAO regulations are additionally making it easier for countries and companies to adopt to e-passports at a faster rate. But by far the leading advantage that e-passports bring to the table is the ability to streamline the immigration process and help authorities track illegal or fraudulent activities with higher speed and accuracy. The use of e-gates that automatically check and authenticate an e-passport carried by a person passing through them is making them an invaluable addition to airports and other immigration portals.

Global e-Passport Market: Market Potential

Countries are recognizing the potential held by the global e-passport market and are ramping up investments in the field in order to adopt the technologies as quickly and safely as possible. The ICAO and NXP have laid out specific plans for the coming years that will decide the future of e-passports. Over 730 mn e-passports are already in circulation across the world and countries are gearing for a near overhaul of immigration policies regarding paper and digital passport formats. Eventually, an e-passport is likely to become an indistinguishable part of a person’s identity, not only improving the details that can be verified but also the level of details that can be stored and used appropriately. The EAC, for instance, has stated that the affiliated states will be rolling out new e-passports by early 2018.

The law also can have a tough time tracking illegal activities related to immigration. This also includes e-passports, where companies have already been known to illegally provide users with e-passports. Authorities need to build regulations and verification processes for combating the expected wave of digital forgery which can, however, be much more difficult to pull off than paper based forgeries.

Global e-Passport Market: Regional Outlook

While all regions are equally interested in the issuing of e-passports on a larger scale, some nations, especially the ones from developed economic regions, are likely to stay ahead in terms of adoption of new technology and newer versions of e-passports than others. It is likely that most of the advances in e-passport security will be initially rolled out in North America and Europe before other regions over the coming years. The global e-passport market, however, expected to streamline itself over the next decade and all countries are expected to follow.

Global e-Passport Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global e-passport market include Gemalto, Hexagon, GE, Abbot Informatics, SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global e-passport market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the e-passport market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the e-passport market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the e-passport market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the e-passport market

