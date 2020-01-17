Elastomeric Gaskets Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2019 – 2027

Global Elastomeric Gaskets Market: Introduction

Elastomeric gaskets are, generally, silicone elastomers employed for a variety of applications in end-user industries such as industrial, electrical & electronics (E&E), aerospace, and marine

Elastomeric gaskets are made of soft, elastic, and flexible materials. They possess mechanical strength and chemical properties. Elastomeric gaskets offer an extremely secure sealing, even in the presence of vibrations, oil, heat, and pressure.

Elastomeric gaskets are made of materials such as rubber, silicone foam, fluorosilicone, silicone sponge, and cellular urethane. They provide powerful sealing between two surfaces that are exposed to high-temperature conditions. Elastomeric gaskets can be die cut, water jet cut, laminated, fabricated or custom molded into different shapes.

Properties such as superior electric conductivity, thermal conductivity, and EMI shielding power make elastomeric gaskets useful in a variety of applications such as ruggedized equipment, medical diagnostic devices, analytical instruments, and high-technology gaskets.

Rise in Demand from Aerospace & Defense Sector

Surge in the demand for aircraft in developing economies, owing to large population, rise in the middle-class income, and emerging trend of migration is anticipated to fuel the demand for elastomeric gaskets market during the forecast period. Every day, around 100,000 flights carry more than 10 million passengers and goods worth around US$ 18 Bn.

Countries such as China, India, and Russia invest heavily in the aerospace industry. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for elastomeric gaskets during the forecast period.

Advancements made in the aerospace engineering is another key factor augmenting the aerospace industry and, thereby, the elastomeric gaskets market

Elastomeric gaskets are used in the aerospace industry in applications such as wing seals including flap, slat, aileron, and spoil; engine nacelle seals including fire barrier seals; and airframe seals including door, window, pylon, molded plate, fairing, hatch, and panel

Advancements in the defense sector are anticipated to fuel the demand for elastomeric gaskets during the forecast period. Military applications of elastomeric gaskets include truck beds, underwater tanks for transport and shock absorption, engine cowls, machine shops, weapon repair tables, and highly abrasion-resistant coverings.

Medical Device Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Increasing demand for packaging applications in the medical sector is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the global elastomeric gaskets market in the near future

In the medical sector, demand for EMI-shielded elastomeric gaskets is on the rise. EMI-shielded gaskets protect medical devices from electromagnetic radiation. Protection offered by elastomeric gaskets enables medical devices and units to function harmoniously with electrically conductive gasket materials.

Other emerging applications of elastomeric gaskets in the medical sector are use in operating rooms, transdermal drug deliveries, medical tapes, and lid sealing for units containing bio-medical waste.

Issues related to Performance of Elastomeric Gaskets at High Temperatures

Issues related to performance of elastomeric gaskets, especially at high temperatures, are anticipated to hamper the global elastomeric gaskets market during the forecast period

Failure of the head gasket, in an overheating engine, primarily due to a clogged radiator is one of the major issues faced by the automotive industry

In oil & gas applications, if an elastomeric gasket fails to function, it may lead to mixing of coolants and oil. This can negatively affect the functioning of engine bearings.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Significant Share of Global Elastomeric Gaskets Market

In terms of region, the global elastomeric gaskets market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a prominent share of the global elastomeric gaskets market in the near future, owing to growth of industrial and automotive sectors in the region

In countries such as China and India, elastomeric gaskets are widely consumed in the building & construction industry. Also, these gaskets are gaining traction in the automotive & transportation sector, for use in a wide range of applications such as installation of windscreen frames and water shield sealing to protect automotive interiors from moisture, shock vibration, corrosion, and thermal stress.

Key Players Operating in Market

The global elastomeric gaskets market is moderately concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for a major market share. Prominent players operating in the global elastomeric gaskets market seek to enter into partnerships for the development of new applications of elastomeric gaskets.

