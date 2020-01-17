EUROPE E BIKE MARKET : INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)

Europe E bike Market to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2018-2026.

Europe E-bike market is segmented by product, drive mechanism, battery type, and region. Product Type is classified by pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter & motorcycle. Drive mechanism is split into hub motor, and mid drive. Battery type is categorised into Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh). Country wise divided into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

A key factor driving the growth of the Europe E-bike market is the increasing concern toward health and environment among consumers. Vehicular emissions are the primary basis of various health issues, such as respiratory problems and asthma. The noise pollution affected by vehicles can even lead to loss of hearing, high blood pressure, and sleep deprivation. The challenge of the market is higher cost of e-bikes compared to conventional bicycles. Development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes is the trend of the e-bike market.

Based on the product, pedelecs segment is the largest market due to comfort provided by the pedal assist bicycle in the ride. People in hilly areas can cycle using a pedelec rather than having to cars or motorbikes. This is actually useful to the elderly who may no longer have the capacity for the strenuous effort that climbing demands. Pedelecs differ from a regular bicycle by an additional electric motor, a battery, an electronic control system for the motor as well as a sensor to detect the motion of the cranks.

On the basis of drive mechanism, hub motor is dominating the e-bike market. Hub motor for e-bike, also referred to as in-wheel hub motor, or electric hub, or wheel hub motor, is an electrical motor attached to the wheels of an automobile, designed typically to drive the wheel directly with higher efficiency. Hub motor for e-bikes, which are integrated with wheel bearing and hub is a low-cost solution that offers flexibility, as it can power both rear and front-wheel drive vehicles, in addition to all-wheel-drive versions. The hub motor for e-bike delivers maximum torque at low rpm, letting the vehicle start. This makes the hub motor ideal for an e-bike, as it needs maximum torque at start up.

Key players operating in the Europe E-bike Market is, Accell Group, BH BIKES, Derby Cycle, FRITZMEIER, Klever Mobility, and Leader 96.

Scope of the Europe E-bike Market

Europe E-bike Market, by Product

• Pedelecs

• Throttle on Demand

• Scooter & Motorcycle

Europe E-bike Market, by Drive mechanism

• Hub Motor

• Mid Drive

Europe E-bike Market, by Battery type

• Lead-acid

• Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

• Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh)

Europe E-bike Market, by Country

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

