Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market To 2027 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market in Brief

The financial crime and fraud management solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 4% between 2019 and 2027. The market is projected to be driven by the rising number of financial fraud cases, globally.

The global financial crime and fraud management solutions market is expected to reach ~ US$ 1.5 Bn by 2027, from ~ US$ 1.1 Bn in 2019. Stringent government regulations for financial data privacy are boosting the financial crime and fraud management solutions market.

The financial crime and fraud management solutions market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

North America remains the dominant leader in the global financial crime and fraud management solutions market, with revenues in 2019 estimated at ~ US$ 690 Mn . Increasing number of bank account holders is expected to exponentially drive the financial crime and fraud management solutions market.

. Increasing number of bank account holders is expected to exponentially drive the financial crime and fraud management solutions market. Asia Pacific is projected to see high growth in the global financial crime and fraud management solutions market during the forecast period. This is due to drastic financial inclusion as well as rise in financial cybercrimes in this region.

Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market: Definition

The financial crime and fraud management solutions market report provides analysis of the global financial crime and fraud management solutions market for the period of 2017–2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year, and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.

In this report, we analyze the growth drivers that are enhancing the value of the financial crime and fraud management solutions market, and how financial organizations can reduce and measure the risks related to liquidity and asset and liabilities portfolios. Moreover, strict government regulations as well as concerns over financial loss have increased the need for financial crime and fraud management solutions.

Organizations are adopting and updating financial crime and fraud management solutions rapidly due to their numerous benefits such as elimination of money laundering, secrecy of information security, and analyzing threats faster.

Key Growth Drivers of the Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market

Increase in Number of Financial Fraud Cases –Risks related to financial data breach and unauthorized purchase has driven the demand for financial crime and fraud management solutions to prevent such risks. Increase in financial fraud is driving the demand for financial crime and fraud management solutions so that the data, financial information, and financial instruments of the general public are held securely.

–Risks related to financial data breach and unauthorized purchase has driven the demand for financial crime and fraud management solutions to prevent such risks. Increase in financial fraud is driving the demand for financial crime and fraud management solutions so that the data, financial information, and financial instruments of the general public are held securely. Stringent Government Regulations for Financial Data Privacy –Rise in losses due to fraud payments and unauthorized access to public financial accounts has led the governments of many nations to establish strict rules and regulations to prevent financial fraud and financial crime. This has pushed the financial industry to adopt methods or solutions to prevent these occurrences.

Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market: Company Profile Snapshot

Oracle: Founded in 1977, Oracle is one of the prominent companies that provides business software and cloud solutions for companies of all sizes across the world. It also helps its customers in providing artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things, machine learning, and other emerging technologies. The company provides its solutions in almost 175 countries across the globe, and holds more than 18,000 patents, worldwide.

SAS Institute Inc.: Founded in 1976, SAS Institute Inc is the largest independent vendor in the business intelligence market, and a global leader in business analytics software and services. The company has installed its software at more than 83,000 business, government, and university sites across the globe. It provides solutions related to machine learning, customer intelligence, and risk management, among other solutions.

Other major players operating in the global financial crime and fraud management solutions market and profiled in the report include Dell EMC, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv, Inc, 3i Infotech, Polaris FT, NICE Ltd, and BAE Systems. Companies are shifting toward AI and machine learning, and up-scaling their skills to gain a competitive advantage in the financial crime and fraud management solutions market, apart from maintaining their position in the market.