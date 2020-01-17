Flooring Market 2020 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2030

The “Flooring Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Flooring industry with a focus on the Flooring market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Flooring market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Flooring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Flooring Market:

Shaw Industries, Mohawk Industries, Interface, Inc., Mannington Mills, Armstrong world industries, Forbo Holding, Gerflor, Beaulieu International, TOLI Corporation, and Milliken & Company.

The Flooring market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Flooring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Flooring Report is segmented as:

By Material (Carpets & Rugs, Resilient (Vinyl, Cork, Linoleum, Rubber, Resin), and Non-resilient (Ceramic, Stone, Wood, Laminate))

By End User (Residential, and Non-residential)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Flooring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Flooring market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Flooring market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Flooring Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Flooring Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Flooring Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Flooring Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

