Flu Vaccine Market Opportunities Keep the Bullish Growth Alive

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Flu Vaccine’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are CSL Limited (Australia),GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom),Sanofi Pasteur (France),Mylan N.V (United States),AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom),Pfizer Inc. (United States),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Sinovac Biotec Ltd. (China),Novartis AG (Switzerland),MedImmune (United States),Solvay (Belgium),Sequirus Limited (United Kingdom)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2018, Influenza cases related to hospitalization ranges in 3-5 million cases for severe illness, whereas Deaths related to Influenza are about 290,000 to 650,000. The unhealthy food habits of people coupled with seasonal outbreaks have accelerated the growth of Pandemic Vaccine production with the novel Vaccine Technology across Emerging countries. The influenza virus, also called flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by Influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. A Flu vaccine is a combination of three Influenza viruses namely, Influenza type A with H3N2 virus strain, Influenza type A with H1N1 virus strain and Influenza type B virus strain. Vaccine available in the market such as Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (split virion, inactivated) is indicated for active immunization of adults and children from 6 months of age and older for the prevention of influenza disease caused by the two Influenza A virus subtypes and the two Influenza B virus types contained in the vaccine.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Whole Virus Vaccines, Split Virus Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Virus Vaccines), Application (For Children (6 months to 3 years), For Adults and Children over 3 years), Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: High Demand for the Quadrivalent Vaccine due to inexpensive nature & also the vaccine got approval from the Food & Drug Administration in 2017.

Market Growth Drivers: The Emergent Government Policies and Innovations in Influenza Vaccine

Increasing Disease Awareness on Influenza Caused By the Threat of A Pandemic Influenza Outbreak

Wide Vaccination Coverage for Influenza Virus

The aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Restraints: Varying demand & Limited Production Capacity

High Level of Required Investment

Strict Regulations is presenting barriers to the New Entrants of The Market.

Opportunities: Various companies have their on-going activities for newer technological development Novel Influenza vaccine helping the market to revolutionize.

Challenges: Trivalent vaccines did not cover the entire Influenza type B virus.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

– Detailed overview of Flu Vaccine market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Flu Vaccine market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Flu Vaccine market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Table of Contents

Global Flu Vaccine Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Flu Vaccine Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Flu Vaccine Market Forecast

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Flu Vaccine market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Flu Vaccine market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Flu Vaccine market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

