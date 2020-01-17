Food Waste Management Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate

Food Waste Management Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Food Waste Management industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Food Waste Management manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Food Waste Management market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Food Waste Management Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Food Waste Management industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Food Waste Management industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Food Waste Management industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Food Waste Management Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Food Waste Management are included:

These two segments – food processing waste and consumption waste – are likely to dominate the global food waste management market in terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. The food processing waste segment is estimated to hold a value share of almost 39% in 2017 closely followed by the consumption waste segment at about 34%. The food processing waste segment will witness a massive increase of 210 basis points in its market share, while the consumption waste segment is anticipated to lose 90 basis points by the end of the forecast period. Revenue from the food processing waste segment is projected to increase at Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 5.2% to 4.7% over 2017–2027.

While these two segments continue to witness good growth over the assessment period, revenue from the food production waste segment will witness a relatively low growth rate during the period 2017 – 2027. This segment will remain stagnant in terms of market share, holding just about 9% value share during the years 2017 as well as 2027. It has been observed that food waste generation is relatively high in developed economies. An independent survey indicates that around 85% to 90% of the total food waste in developing countries is generated in the supply chain including producers, processors, distributors, transportation and logistics channels, and retailers. Governments of several countries are implementing stringent rules governing the effective management and disposal of food waste. Some cases in point:

Food Production Wastes: Regulatory bodies such as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries are regulating food waste management at the agricultural level in order to minimise food wastage at source.

Distribution and Supply Chain Wastes: The National Solid Waste Policy in Brazil focusses on increasing the sustainability of solid waste management and decreasing the total volume of waste produced at the national level. The sectors covered in the policy include healthcare, construction, transportation, forestry, mining, industrial, domestic, and public.

Consumption Wastes: The Macon-Bibb Commission has passed a law to privatise certain waste management services for garbage and yard waste within the city (residential) limits of the United States.

Retail Wastes: The Waste Management Legislation in Europe has made it mandatory for food manufacturers, service providers, and the retail sector to deal with food waste recycling and disposal in an environment friendly manner.

