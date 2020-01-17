Gas Separation Membranes Market : Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market: Introduction

Over the years, the demand for gas separation membranes has increased significantly, thanks to the shift of consumers towards organic and eco-friendly fuels. The rising demand for biogas in the developing countries, especially Asian and Latin American, and cost-effectiveness of membrane separation are factors that are boosting the growth of this market. However, the presence of strict government rules on the plasticization of polymeric membranes may hamper the market’s progress in the years to come.

This research report offers a detailed analysis of the global gas separation membranes market, taking the key trends, market segmentation, and its growth potentials in consideration. It also offers a deep insight into the market dynamics, in order to understand the status of the worldwide gas separation membranes market over the period of 2019 – 2027.

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market: Notable Developments

The global gas separation membranes market demonstrates a highly competitive vendor landscape. The rivalry among the leading participants, such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Honeywell UOP, Air Liquide Advanced Separations, DIC Corp., and Membrane Technology and Research Inc., will intensify this competition further. These participants have been depending on technological developments of their products for the growth of their businesses. They are also focusing on new product launches and involving into strategic collaborations to improve their visibility, worldwide. Over the coming years, these companies may expand their bases in emerging countries, especially in Asia. A few recent developments in this market are:

Recently, Air Products and Chemicals made an announcement regarding its plans to build a new large scale gas separation facility dedicated for the production of liquid nitrogen, oxygen, and argon. This new unit, being constructed in in Minnesota, will begin functioning properly by the mid of 2020. With this expansion, the company hopes to provide reliable liquid industrial gas options for consumers and distributors in the U.S. region.

Honeywell announced the acquisition of Ortloff Engineers Ltd., a prominent developer of specialized technologies for natural gas processing and sulphur recovery. With this acquisition, Honeywell plans to expand its capabilities in order to maximize the returns on oil refining and gas processing investments.

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market: Market Dynamics

The global gas separation membranes market has been witnessing high investments in research and development activities. The presence of local and international players in large numbers intensifies the competition, which in turn, is influencing the market’s growth positively. The increasing implementation of stringent regulations to control carbon emission is also reflecting greatly on this market.

Gas Separation Membranes Market: Continued Dominance of Asia Pacific

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the main geographical segments of the global gas separation membranes market. Among these, Asia Pacific has surfaced as the leading regional market for gas separation membranes, thanks to the high demand for gas separation membranes in China and India. The increasing application of gas separation membranes in carbon dioxide removal is also boosting the Asia Pacific gas separation membranes market. The increasing population and the on-going expansion in end-use industries leading to innovation and development, is making Asia Pacific a significant industrial hub, worldwide. The industry consolidation is further expected to support this regional market over the next few years.