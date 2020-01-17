GCC Air Conditioners Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.93% and reaching US$ 4.66 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2025)

GCC Air Conditioners Market, Owing to changing climatic conditions, and changing consumer lifestyle. The climate and weather in GCC are hot and dry, hot weather prevails throughout the year with the occasional rainfall in winter. The hot days/nights based on temperature thresholds reveals that summers are expanding and winters are shrinking. The increasing trend of intense heat may cause health problems in the region. The observed trend of temperature increase is alarming, thereby GCC region is likely to witness temperatures rise to 60 degrees in coming years, if GCC climatic change and urban planning problems are not resolved.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the GCC Air Conditioners Market was valued at US$ 2.73 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.93% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 4.66 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Saudi Arabia was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the GCC air conditioners market in 2017.

GCC Air Conditioners Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Daikin McQuay Middle East FZE, LG Electronics Gulf FZE, Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd., Samsung Gulf Electronics FZE, and Johnson Controls are the key players in manufacturing air conditioners in GCC. In terms of product offerings, Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd. and Johnson Controls are the major players in the market, providing various products of air conditioning systems.

Changing climatic conditions and consumer lifestyle is driving the GCC Air Conditioners market

Commercial and residential space-cooling demands are growing steadily all across the world. Air conditioners were once considered a luxury but are now seemingly becoming a necessity. Manufacturers of Air conditioners have played a huge part by making units more affordable and increasing their efficiency along with improved components and technology. The competitiveness of the industry has escalated with growing demand, and now there are numerous companies providing air conditioning units and systems.

GCC Air Conditioners Market: Scope of the Report

The GCC Air Conditioners market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Centralised AC, Split AC, Window AC, Packaged AC, Portable AC, and Others. Centralized AC was the largest segment in the GCC Air Conditioners market in 2017, and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025. On the application basis, the market is segmented into Residential, and Commercial. Residential accounted for the largest segment in the GCC air conditioners market in 2017.

On the basis of country, the market is segmented into five parts namely Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. Saudi Arabia was the largest country in the GCC air conditioners market in 2017 with a market share of 54.3% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 7.54% during 2018-2025.

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. GCC Air Conditioners Market Overview

Chapter: 6. GCC Air Conditioners Market, By Types

Chapter: 7. GCC Air Conditioners Market, By Centralized AC Types

Chapter: 8. GCC Air Conditioners Market, By Application

Chapter: 9. GCC Air Conditioners Market, By Country

Chapter: 10. Company Profile

