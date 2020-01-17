Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market..

The Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber market is the definitive study of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:



Sibur

Versalis?ENI?

Lanxess

JSR

INSA

Synthos

Kumho Petrochemical

LANXESS-TSRC (Nantong)

Lanzhou Petrochemical ?PetroChina?

LG Chem

ZEON CORPORATION

NANTEX Industry

Chang Horing Rubber Group

IGSR

East West Copolymer

Depending on Applications the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber market is segregated as following:

Aviation industry

Automotive industry

Machinery manufacturing

Other application fields

By Product, the market is Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber segmented as following:

Extra High AN?over 45%?

High AN content (36~45%)

Medium-high AN content (31~35%)

Medium-low AN content (26~30%)

Low AN content (15~25%)

The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Overview:

A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts

Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs

Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment

Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts

