Global Anti-Drone Market was valued at US$ 510Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2350Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.04% during a forecast period.

Due to the increasing drone incidents. Rising expenses in military via private and government sector will grow more opportunity into anti-drone market. Worldwide, Countries have started to be acquainted with the possible threats from UAVs and drones, Law enforcement organizations and various governments this factor is expected to impact more on the growth of Anti-Drone Market.

Based on the Application, Detection & Disruption segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to this is due to its growing applications in military and defense security sectors because they detect and destroy UAV entering in restricted areas. investment in this industry are the increasing investment in the UAV market, Increasing terrorist activities and increasing number of incidents of security breach in the region also creating opportunity in this application. In Vertical, Military & Defense segment is also expected to lead the market growth.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the market are security during large events such as party conventions and sports games, VIP protection, and counter-smuggling operations at prisons. Increased security breach incidences, rising threats of aerial attacks have opened up substantial new market opportunities for the evolution of counter-UAV measures, various commercial establishments and public safety departments worldwide are increasingly deploying counter-UAV measures to address the ever-growing need for security. Globally, the usage of commercial drones has considerably increased which has posed a serious threat to the public safety and the violation of privacy, these extremely diverse environments present unique challenges and complex technical requirements, Growth of anti-UAV industry and high R&D expenses will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increased maritime security sector, the increase in number of security breach incidents by unidentified drones and increasing terrorist attacks in the North America. North America is projected to lead global growth through 2020, Military and defense is expected to emerge as the largest end-use segment over the forecast period due to increase in R&D activities by defense prime contractors. The growth can also be attributed to the presence of several key players in this region, such as Airbus Defense and Space, Battelle Memorial Institute, Lockheed Martin Corp, etc.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Anti-Drone Market

Global Anti-Drone Market, by Technology

• Laser

• Kinetic

• Electronics

Global Anti-Drone Market, by Application

• Detection

• Detection & Disruption

Global Anti Drone Market, by Vertical

• Military & Defense

• Homeland Security

• Commercial

• Buildings

• Fuel Storage

• Others

Global Anti Drone Market, by Type

• Detection System

• Radar Based

• Passive optics (cameras)

• Active optics (LIDAR)

• Acoustics

• RF emissions

• Neutralizing System

• Jamming

• Interception

• Drone Rifles

• Drone Capture Nets

• Laser

• Others

Global Anti-Drone Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Global Anti Drone Market

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Security and Counterintelligence Group (SCG) LCC

• DroneShield Ltd.

• Dedrone

• Boeing Co.

• Enterprise Control Systems

• DeTect, Inc

• Liteye Systems, Inc.

• Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC

• BSS Holland BV

• Prime Consulting & Technologies

• Thales Group

• Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Saab AB

• Raytheon C

• Northrop Grumman Corp.

• SRC, Inc.

• Battele Memorial Institute

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Anti-Drone Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Anti-Drone Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Anti-Drone Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Anti-Drone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Anti-Drone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Anti-Drone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Anti-Drone by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Anti-Drone Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Anti-Drone Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Anti-Drone Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

