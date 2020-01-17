Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market was valued at US$ 107.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 171.1 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.02% during a forecast period.

Based on end-user, flooring segment is expected to dominant global anti-slip coatings market in the forecast period as increased usage of anti-slip coatings to avoid any accident due to slipping, tripping, and falling. On the basis of resin, epoxy segment is estimated to drive the growth of global anti-slip coatings market during the forecast period as it has properties such as solvent resistance, good adhesion, flexibility, hardness, and wear and tear strength. In terms of product type, water-borne coatings are boosting the global anti-slip coatings market growth in a positive way as increased concerns regarding environment among consumers across the globe.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28601

Global anti-slip coatings market is witnessing vibrant growth as increased usage of anti-slip coatings in chemical process and power & petrochemical industries to solve slip issues in chemical & wet environment. Rapid urbanization coupled with increased per capita incomes of consumers across the globe is fuelling the global anti-slip coatings market growth in a positive way. Growing usage of anti-slip coatings to maintain the luster and shine of existing surface for longer time coupled with cost-efficiency is also projected to propel the global anti-slip coatings market in the near future. However, the weather dependent application and time consuming process of anti-slip coatings, which is expected to hamper the global anti-slip coatings market growth in a positive way.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share the global anti-slip coatings market during the forecast period as it is most promising markets for anti-slip coatings, both in terms of consumption and production. In addition, the availability of raw materials coupled with significant domestic demand make it the most attractive market in this region. The growth in building & construction and industrial sectors, which are expected to drive the demand for anti-slip coatings in the emerging countries of this region such as India and China. North America is estimated to generate highest CAGR in the global anti-slip coatings market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Anti-Slip Coatings Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Anti-Slip Coatings Market.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28601

Scope of the Report Anti-Slip Coatings Market

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market, by Product Type

• Water Based

• Solvent Based

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market, by Resin

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Polyaspartic & Acrylic

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market, by Application

• Flooring

• Marine

• Others

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market, by End-user

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Sports

• Others

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market

• Blackfriar

• Teamac

• Coo-Var

• Polydeck Screen Corporation.

• Global Surface Solutions

• Anti-Slip Anywhere

• GripDoctors Limited

• Halo Surfaces Ltd

• Resimac Ltd.

• ITW Polymers and Fluids.

• PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

• Axalta Coating Systems

• RPM International Inc.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Amsteps Products

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Anti-Slip Coatings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Anti-Slip Coatings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Anti-Slip Coatings Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-anti-slip-coatings-market/28601/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact:+ 919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com