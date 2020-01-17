GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE MARKET : INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)

Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) was valued US$ 18Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 47Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 12.75% during a forecast.

Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) is segmented by Product, Interface, Access, End-Use and by region. Based on a product of automotive HMI market is segmented into Instrument Cluster, Touchscreen display, HUD, Steering mounted controls, RSE & Multifunction switches. By Interface market is segmented in Visual, Mechanical & Acoustic. Access market is segmented into Multimodal HMI & Standard HMI. By End-Use are segmented into Economy & Medium. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The driving factor for the automotive HMI market are Rise in vehicle production, demanding in-vehicle connectivity, sales of premium cars, improvement in technology among automotive manufacturers, raising awareness in car manufacturing sector via additionally added safety features. Automotive HMI market will provide drivers and passengers improved comfort and assistance.

Automotive HMI products and systems are highly costly and required huge investments can be the restraint in Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market (HMI).

In terms of Product Type, HUD will be in higher demand due to rising demand for luxury cars, adoption of new technology, mostly provide transparent image, which is projected on the windshield, it helps to measure anything from like the current speed, navigation, temperature, and others are the factor for growth of Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market (HMI). In Interface segment Visual will be fastest growing department due to the rising day today innovations in consumer electronics systems, multiple integrations of major interfaces in display systems, highly preferable in consumer preferences are the factor for growth in Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market (HMI).

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the emerging economics, increasing in disposal income, Large-scale rising population, changing lifestyle, increasing vehicle production and sales will lead these regions to boost the Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) in the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to be the second largest market due to booming sales of the luxury car segment.

Synaptics Incorporated, Clarion Co. Ltd, Voicebox Technologies, Luxoft Holding, Inc. Altran Technologies, Valeo S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Visteon Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc, EAO AG, Luxoft Holding, Inc., and Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

