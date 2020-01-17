Global Automotive Interiors Market was valued at US$ 1.08 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.8Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.16% during a forecast period. Automotive interiors include interior components of the cabin/body of vehicles such as headliners, cockpit modules, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, vehicle acoustics, and others.

Major driving factors of the Automotive Interiors Market are consumer demand in variation style and fir. Changing Fuel prices, OEMs’ interest in weight savings ebbs and flows to closely mandates on fuel efficiency and tailpipe emissions are creating opportunity in this segment.

Industry are in the digital revolution to drive the efficiency, quality and time-savings required to meet the demands of car manufacturers and the increase is driven by rising car production across the world. A high proportion of the best-quality interior making their way into the automotive sector, where makers of cars – especially in the premium and luxury segments, increasingly in all types of vehicle – are driving the rapid rise in global demand. Less Durable and high cost will act as a restraint to the market.

Based on the Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The factors contributing towards the sales in these past few years seen a rise due a sharp change in fuel prices, decline in interest rates, and a decrease in insurance premiums. Consumer demand has witnessed an upward trend over the few years. Focus shifting on electric cars to reduce emissions, Innovation is likely to intensify among engine technology & alternative fuels and Incubation center to be set up for startups working in electric vehicles space will create more opportunity in Passengers Cars segment.

In Component, Automotive seat is also expected to lead the market growth. Numerous consumers are favoring automotive seat covers, as they enhance the esthetics of vehicles’ interiors. Automotive seat covers are gaining preference among consumers.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Demand is growing rapidly and in China, for instance, there is a call for high-tech specifications and greater comfort, and not as a luxury item but in models of all ranges. the potential for a digital revolution in the supply chain makes the automotive sector a key market for the future in Automotive Interior market. suppliers are also placing their products in the premium segment and high productivity with efficiency in the automotive industry are more propelling for competitiveness and success than in other sectors.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Automotive Interiors Market

Global Automotive Interiors Market, By Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Interiors Market, By Component

• Cockpit Module

• Flooring, Door Panel

• Automotive Seat

• Interior Lighting

• Others

Global Automotive Interiors Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Interiors Market

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Magna International Inc

• Lear Corporation

• Continental

• Johnson Electric

• Visteon Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Tachi-S Co. Ltd

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

• Toyoda Gosei

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

• Faurecia S.A

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Interiors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Interiors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Interiors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Interiors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Interiors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interiors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Interiors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Interiors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Interiors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Interiors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Interiors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

