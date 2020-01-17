Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market – Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 9.2% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The automotive die casting process is used to manufacture complex and intricate metal parts and components using reusable molds, which are called dies. The die casting process used in automobiles makes usage of a metal, furnace, die casting machine, and die.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and industry 4.0 are emerging technologies in the automotive part die casting market globally. Industrial IoT offers benefits across many areas such as efficiency, new business models, new revenue streams and risk management and safety compliance. With the integration of electronic devices in casting manufacturing, products can be obtained with improved functionality at an improved productivity rate. Moreover, sensors can be embedded in the castings to detect, measure and evaluate mechanical loads like deformations, tensile forces and vibrations in casting products.

The introduction of simulation-based castings is one of the key trends that will drive the growth prospects for the global automotive part die casting market in the upcoming years. This casting process involves several benefits, such as it ensures an easy and accurate fault detection. Simulation-based industrial results in reduced wastage and operational costs. Additionally, they can also predict defects and their location easily and more exactly than the conventional method.

The report on global automotive part dies casting market covers segments such as raw material, production processes, application and region. Based on production processes, vacuum die-casting segment held significant market share because of minimal porosity and tensile strength of the end product from the process.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the automotive part die casting market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC region dominated the market studied and accounted for XX% market share in 2018, and it is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Various countries are making efforts to control the pollution caused by the manufacturing sector. Such as, the Government of China is offering increased incentives to the companies implementing many steps to curb pollution. The scheme shall be applicable for the industries for instance metal, cement, glass, cooking, and waste to energy.

Additionally, province of Hebei in China is offering a pace setter scheme for the industries which impose stricter norms to limit pollution than needed emission standards, consume low levels of coal and water, and implement green supply chain system.

A recent development in the global market for automotive part die casting like in March 2018, Endurance Group received the letter of determined for the supply of aluminum high pressure and gravity die casting parts for Hero MotoCorp’s requirement for their Halol plant.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Insight:

 The report provides forecast concerning the growth prospects of the market over the period between 2019 and 2026 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

 Company profiles include attributes for instance company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments.

 Automotive Part Die Casting Market report gives a competitive analysis of the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape of the automotive industry.

Scope of the Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market

Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market, by Raw Materials

• Magnesium

• Aluminum

• Zinc

• Other Raw materials

Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market, by Production Processes

• Semi-solid die-casting

• Squeeze die-casting

• Vacuum die-casting

• Pressure die-casting

Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market, by Applications

• Transmission parts

• Body assemblies

• Engine Parts

• Other Applications

Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Part Die Casting Market

• Georg Fischer Limited

• Kspg Ag

• Ryobi Aluminum Casting Ltd.

• Teksid

• Trimet Aluminum Se

• Martinrea Honsel

• Montupet S.A.

• Ksm Castings

• ALBERT HANDTMANN

• METALLGUSSWERK Gmbh and CO. KG

• Brabant Alucast

• Saint Jean Industries

• Officine Meccaniche Rezzatesi

• Nemak

• Pace Industries

• Endurance Technologies Private Limited

• Shiloh Industries

