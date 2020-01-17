Global Automotive Transmission Market : Forecast And Analysis (2018-2026)

Global Automotive Transmission Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019-2026.

The transmission systems in vehicles are installed to send signals from one part to another such as from engines to wheels to ensure mobility. In this process, several components that are fixed in the back of the engine in a vehicle play integral part.

The growth drivers for the automotive transmission market are growing demand for automatic transmission, which provides light weight, fuel efficient and comfortable driving experience in exploding traffic congestion situations in developing countries such as China, India, Japan and Brazil. Also, increasing spending capacity of middle class population in developing and developed countries, stringent regulations for controlling fuel emission, increasing demand of electric vehicles encouraging electrification of transmission systems are transforming the industry growth.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/35517

Increased fuel efficiency through proper design as well as programmed and tuned transmission systems will help the OEMs to meet the strict environmental norms of various countries.

Various existing and upcoming transmission technologies such as Dual Clutch transmission (DCT), Automatic Manual transmission (AMT), Automatic Transmission (AT), and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) are exploring the new opportunities for various companies in global transmission market.

Regulatory landscape of various organisations such as Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA) and International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) are creating vulnerabilities, opportunities and obstacle in global automotive transmission market.

Higher cost of installing technically advanced systems and limited use of high end technology is restricting the market growth.

Global automotive transmission market is segmented by Transmission type, by vehicle type, by number of forward gears, by fuel type, by region. By transmission type market is segmented into manual and automatic. Among these transmission type automatic segment is expected to command xx% of global market share at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. By vehicle type market is segmented into Passenger Cars, LCVs, and HCVs. Passenger car segment is expected to lead the global transmission market over forecast period. In passenger car segment, the transmission system has been evolving from simple four speed automatic transmission to more sophisticated eight to nine speed automatic transmissions to offer comfort and fuel efficiency to the consumer.

By geography, global automotive transmission market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA&Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest market for automotive transmission systems over forecast period. China leads the regional market, with India and Japan and South Korea are making substantial contributions to the market growth. The favourable macroeconomic factors in the Asia-Pacific, like cheap labour, government incentives for manufacturing industry and large local market have ensured that this region accounts for the xx% share of the global transmission market. Asia-Pacific is by Europe.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the global automotive transmission market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the global automotive transmission market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the global automotive transmission market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/35517

Global Automotive Transmission Market Scope

Global Automotive Transmission Market Segmentation by Transmission Type

• Manual transmission

• Automatic transmission

• Automated manual transmission

• Dual clutch transmission

• Continuously variable transmission

Global Automotive Transmission Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• LCVs

• HCVs

Global Automotive Transmission Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel

Global Automotive Transmission Market Segmentation by Number of Forward Gears

• less than 5

• 5 – 6

• 7 – 8

• 9 – 10

• above 10

Global Automotive Transmission Market Segmentation by Region

• Asia-Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• MEA& Africa

Global Automotive Transmission Market Major Players

• DENSO Corporation

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Johnson Controls Inc.

• Magna International Inc.

• Faurecia S.A.

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Yazaki Corp.

• Lear Corp.

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

• Valeo SA

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• Toyota Boshoku Corp.

• JTEKT Corp.

• Hitachi Automotive Systems

• Getrag Corporate Group (Germany)

• Jatco Ltd. (Japan)

• Magna Powertrain (U.S.)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Transmission Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-transmission-market/35517/

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Transmission Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Transmission Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Transmission Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Transmission Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Transmission Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Transmission Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Transmission by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Transmission Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Transmission Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Transmission Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com