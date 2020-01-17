Global Dental Chair Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.80 % during a forecast period.

Dental chairs are also known as dental treatment units, which are required for ensuring appropriate dental and play a pivotal role in strengthening the communication between dentists/practitioners and patients.

Growing population across the globe, increasing prevalence of oral diseases & dental disorders owing to the unhealthy eating habits, high sugar in the daily diet, smoking, family history, and infections, such as AIDS or HIV are some of the factors, which is increasing the demand for dental equipment. Additionally, Rise in the number of dental procedures, mainly surgeries related to dental esthetics, improving healthcare infrastructure are some of the driving factors behind the growth in the global dental chair market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33702

The introduction of the technological advancements in dental chairs is expected to propel growth in the global dental chair market during the forecast period. Dental chairs are integrated with computer controls and electronics with memory functions. Integration of circuitry, which enables the assimilation of numerous devices with single foot-control aids in reshuffling the tasks of dental surgeons. Nowadays, advanced dental units have handpieces, intraoral cameras, ultrasonic cleaning devices, curing lights, and other tools attached to them.

The mobile independent design is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. These types of chairs are designed to be used in operations, which require frequent mobility with locking mechanisms, folding mechanisms. These chairs are typically available in developing and under-developed regions owing to low cost and easy availability.

The powered dental chairs segment is estimated to hold XX% market share in the global dental chair market owing to technological advancements. The powered chairs deliver several benefits like comfortable support, robustness, flexibility, and impressive longevity and also sustenance an extensive range of sophisticated and innovative electrically-powered instruments, which offer ease-of-use to clinicians and better customer satisfaction.

The North America region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global dental chair market followed by the Asia Pacific. The dominant position in the market is attributed to some of the prominent factors like growing prevalence of dental disorders, increasing geriatric population, and civilizing healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the presence of well-established dental equipment suppliers is expected to contribute significant growth in the North America region dental chair market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33702

Increasing awareness about optimal oral health & hygiene across the globe is expected to drive the global dental chair market. Some of the organizations progressively focusing on spreading awareness about oral hygiene. The National Oral Health Program (NOHP), and Indian Dental Association (IDA) is forming awareness about the importance of optimal oral health for general health and well-being.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global dental chair market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global dental chair market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dental Chair Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-dental-chair-market/33702/

Scope of the Report for Global Dental Chair Market

Global Dental Chair Market, By Product

• Powered Dental Chairs

• Non-Powered Dental Chair

Global Dental Chair Market, By Type

• Ceiling Mounted Design

• Mobile Independent Design

• Dental Chair Mounted Design

Global Dental Chair Market, By Component

• Chair

• Dental Cuspidor

• Dental Chair Handpiece

• Others

Global Dental Chair Market, By Application

• Examination

• Surgery

• Orthodontics

• Others

Global Dental Chair Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Research & Academic Institutes

Global Dental Chair Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Dental Chair Market

• DentalEZ, Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Institut Straumann AG

• Austin Dental Equipment Company

• Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Midmark Corporation

• Straumann

• PLANMECA OY

• Planmeca Group

• Electro Medical Systems

• Kyocera Medical

• Sirona

• XO CARE A/S

• Align Technology

• Midmark

• Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

• Benco Dental Supply

• Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dental Chair Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dental Chair Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dental Chair Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dental Chair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dental Chair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dental Chair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dental Chair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dental Chair by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dental Chair Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dental Chair Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dental Chair Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact:+ 919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com