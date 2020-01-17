Global Elastomeric Foam market was valued at US$ 1.85 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.65 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.59 % during a forecast period.

The global elastomeric foam market is growing at a healthy pace on account of better insulation properties possessed by elastomeric foams and also because of the general growth in the application segments of this product. The use of elastomeric foam is on a rise in HVAC systems. This can be ascribed to the growth in population and strict regulations making it necessary for HVAC systems to be energy efficient. Government policies across the globe are becoming quiet stringent regarding energy efficiency. Therefore, projected to prove as an opportunity for the growth of global elastomeric foam market during the forecast period. Relatively high cost of elastomeric foams as compared to other insulation methods and lack of awareness regarding the advantages they offer over conventional materials are restraining the development of the global elastomeric foam market.

Based on type segment, synthetic rubber is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. The larger market size of synthetic rubber as compared with natural rubber is because of its better properties for use in various applications. NBR is the extensively used synthetic rubber type because of its superior properties and a relatively lower cost than the other types of synthetic rubber.

On the basis of end-use industry, HVAC is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. The growing population and stringent regulations for energy efficiency drive the demand for HVAC systems, which in turn, growths the consumption of elastomeric foam in making new HVAC systems.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to hold largest mark share during forecast period. The region’s flourishing manufacturing sector, competitive cost base, availability of labor and growing consumer demand are projected to drive industrialization in the region. The development of the HVAC, automotive and electrical & electronics industries is further projected to drive the request for global elastomeric foam market.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Elastomeric Foam Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Elastomeric Foam Market.

Scope of Global Elastomeric Foam Market

Global Elastomeric Foam Market, by Type

• Natural Rubber/ Latex

• Synthetic Rubber

o Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

o Ethylene Propylene Dine Monomer

o Chloroprene

o Others

Global Elastomeric Foam Market, by End-Use Industry

• HVAC

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Global Elastomeric Foam Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Elastomeric Foam Market

• Armacell International S.A.

• Hira Industries

• Zotefoams PLC.

• L’isolante K-Flex S.P.A.

• Kaimann GmbH

• Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co.,Ltd

• Jinan Retek Industries Inc

• Aeroflex USA, Inc.

• NMC SA

• Anavid

• Roka Yalitim

• Rubberlite, Inc.

