Global Electric Bus Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The upsurge sales of vehicles is also demanding more for production via better safety feature, rising population, government regulations for reducing vehicle weight and zero emission policy. In the current scenario, demanding vehicle for purchasing rate is over 60%, government incentives and subsidy schemes are some of the growth factors of the global electric bus market. This factor is expected to impact more on the growth of Electric Bus Market.

Based on the Battery type, Lithium Iron Phosphates segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to better power density and longer lifetimes and safety are some of the benefits associated with these batteries. Lithium iron phosphate has features such as long cycle life, high safety and high temperature resistance. Increasing registration of electric vehicles (EVs) along with decreasing lithium-ion battery cost and the previous fastest growth witnessed by the lithium Iron phosphate was in March 2018 when it grew by 20%. In Operation, Autonomous market segment is also expected to lead the market growth.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the market are The developed countries are replacing their existing diesel and natural gas based public transit to zero emission buses, rise in production of bus with better pre occupy cameras and sensors monitoring safety feature for easy transportation system, Electric buses are zero tailpipe emission and providing free Wi-Fi and real-time schedules. Rising emphasis by governments on public transport is anticipated to play an important role in the rapid expansion of the global electric bus market, growth in the need for aromatherapy, The world’s governments have responded to these market forces by imposing various legislation on automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for improved fuel economy and emission control. Technological advancements in the market. Growing affordability of middle-class on spending is also propelling the market growth and at the same time, the lack of proper infrastructure and Limited charging infrastructure will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increased automation sector, Asia Pacific is projected to lead global growth through 2025, driven by vehicle production and sales in the region with an increase in revenue of 30%, though different countries will have different drivers. The forecast period will also hike due to rising per capita income, changing living standards of consumers, and the middle-class population is increasing in this region such as in India and China. The rising demand of electric buses will play a big part in this. India and China are forecast to be the two fastest-growing markets in Asia Pacific for vehicles production.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Electric Bus Market are BYD Company Ltd., Yutong, New Flyer Industries Inc., Proterra Inc., Solaris Bus & Coach SA, Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd., EBUSCO BV., Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd., Alexander Dennis, King Long, FAW Group, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, Nova Bus, Foton Motor Inc., BYD Company Ltd and Yutong..

Scope of the Report for Electric Bus Market

Global Electric Bus Market, by Electrification Type

• Battery Electric Bus

• Plug-in Hybrid Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, by Bus Type

• Light Bus

• Medium Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, by Component

• Electric Motor

• Batteries

• Transmission System

Global Electric Bus Market, by Battery

• Lithium Iron Phosphate

• Lithium Titanate

• Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Global Electric Bus Market, by Operation

• Manual

• Semi-autonomous

• Autonomous

Global Electric Bus Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Electric Bus Market

• BYD Company Ltd.

• Yutong

• New Flyer Industries Inc.

• Proterra Inc.

• Solaris Bus & Coach SA

• Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd.

• Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd.

• EBUSCO BV.

• Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd

• Alexander Dennis

• King Long

• FAW Group

• AB Volvo

• Daimler AG

• TATA Motors

• Ashok Leyland

• Nova Bus

• Foton Motor Inc.

