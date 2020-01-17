Global Electric Transporters Market was valued US$ 34.60 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 65.30 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.26 % during a forecast period.

An electric transporter or electric vehicle is a vehicle, which utilizes one or more electric motors for its propulsion. Electric transporters usage electrical energy, which is stored in rechargeable batteries form.

In recent years, consumers have become more aware and concerned about environmental issues like air pollution, noise pollution, and exhaustion of non-renewable natural resources. Governments across many nations across the globe are intentionally taking essential steps towards monitoring air pollution and CO2 emissions. Implementation of strict norms to curb needless pollution has commanded automotive key players to innovate and develop eco-friendly and efficient alternatives.

These factors are expected to increase the demand for electric transporters across the globe. Additionally, The growing fuel prices and required high maintenance costs for conventional fuel based transporters are also boosting the growth in the global electric transporters market.

The electric scooter segment is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period (2018-2026)owing to the presence of some of the prominent key players across the globe. Some of the key players are focusing to increase the adoption of the technology in the electric scooters in order to expand many types of transportation options. The scooter offers the feature such as compact size, ease of handling in a heavy traffic situation, which is expected to boost the popularity of electric scooters among consumers across the globe.

The growing sales volumes of electric transporters along with the rising competition in the development of upright technologies are expected to contribute to a continuous reduction in the manufacturing cost of batteries. The cost of batteries, which is used in the electric transporters for the storage in the energy is the primary cost component.

The Sealed lead acid batteries held the largest market share in the global electric transporters market, same attributed to increasing high adoption of these types of battery in the China. Nowadays, in the current scenario of the global electric transporters market is witnessing the adoption of sealed lead acid batteries is replaced by the battery environmentally conducive and high-performing batteries like Li-ion and NiMH.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute a XX % rate of CAGR in the global electric transporters market. Rapid urbanization and growing adoption from Chinese consumers are some of the major factors for the growth in the electric transporters market. Additionally, with the availability of the huge number of the consumer base, some of the prominent key players are focusing to explore rental service to expand their business model. The developing countries like China and Taiwan are primary locations for the manufacturing of these vehicles, owing to factors such as high production capabilities and availability of raw materials.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global electric transporters market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global electric transporters market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Electric Transporters Market

Global Electric Transporters Market, By Vehicle type

• Electric scooter

o Retro

o Standing/ Self-Balancing

o Folding

• Electric bike

• E-Unicycle

• Hoverboard

• One wheel

• Segway PT

• Electric skateboards

Global Electric Transporters Market, By Battery Type

• Sealed Lead Acid

• NiMH

• Li-Ion

Global Electric Transporters Market, By Voltage

• 24V

• 36V

• 48V

• Greater Than 48V

Global Electric Transporters Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Electric Transporters Market

• Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd

• Terra Motors Corporation

• Shenzhen Counterbalance Technology Co., Ltd

• Allcell Technologies LLC

• Gogoro Inc.

• Mahindra GenZe

• Vmoto Limited

• BMW Motorrad International.

• BOXX Corp.

• Hama GmbH & Co KG

• KIWANO

• Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Razor US LLC

• Ninebot Inc.

• Zhengzhou F-wheel Industrial Co., Ltd

• Hama GmbH & Co KG

• Airwheel Holding Ltd.

• Goldenwheelgroup

