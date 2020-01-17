Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (EV) was valued US$ 5.34 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 45.59 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 30.74% during a forecast period.

The growing demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is mainly responsible for the aggressive growth of EV charging infrastructure. This demand for the electric vehicles is due to the rise in fuel costs, high maintenance cost and concerns towards the environments. The sales of electric vehicles have increased due to the rise in government support in the form of tax credits and lucrative subsidies and consumer awareness of the usage and benefits of these vehicles. The utilization of renewable power source to control EV charging stations for restraining the demand of power grid controlled networks is being witnessed recently. Charging stations controlled by solar boards is one such progress in the market. A major hinder to the market is the lack of a sustainable business and financing model. Consumers are wary of using EV because of the limited range they offer.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure market is segmented into charger type, connector, application, and region. In terms of charger type, the fast charger segment holds a significant market share in 2017. It includes quick AC chargers (up to 43 kW), DC chargers, and Tesla Superchargers. These chargers have the potential to charge an EV battery, up to 80%, within 30 min. These chargers are anticipated to grow faster than slow chargers, as they reduce driver’s anxiety and battery recharging time.

Based on connector, CHAdeMO connectors are fit for conveying 62.5 kW of DC power as specified by Japan EV Standard. There is also a global association, “CHAdeMO Association” for setting up global industry standards for charging stations. The combined charging system connectors are mixes of J1772 attachment and two substantial pins that are primarily used for DC. They provide usage of a solitary channel for AC and DC charging, empowering adaptability in the EVs.

On the basis of application, commercial and residential application segments are anticipated to growth in the upcoming years. However, the growth of commercial segment includes chargers at non-residential places is anticipated to be higher than the residential application segment.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is the largest market for EV charging stations globally. In 2017, Japan has successfully surpassed the number of petrol stations with EV charging outlets. This growth is supported by government policies and automakers’ effort to boost EV infrastructure.

Key Players Profiled and Analysed in the Report

ABB Group, AeroVironment, Inc., Elektromotive Limited, ChargePoint, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Chargemaster Plc, Delphi Automotive LLP, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, SemaConnect, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., Tesla Motors, Inc., General Electric Company, and Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Market Scope of Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (EV)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (EV) by Charger Type

• Slow Charger

• Fast Charger

• Super Charger

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (EV) by Connector

• CHAdeMO

• Combined Charging System

• Schuko connector

• SAE J1772

• IEC 62196-2

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (EV) by Application

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (EV) by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (EV)

• ABB Group

• AeroVironment, Inc.

• Elektromotive Limited

• ChargePoint, Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Chargemaster Plc

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Eaton Corporation

• Siemens AG

• SemaConnect, Inc.

• ClipperCreek, Inc.

• Tesla Motors, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

• Engie

• EVgo

• ChargePoint

• Blink Network

• BYD Company

• Daimler AG

• Geely

• Mahindra & Mahindra

• Kandi Technolgies Corporation

