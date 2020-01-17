Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market was valued US$ 19.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 41.85 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.29 % during the forecast period.

With continuous innovations in the technological aspects, family/indoor entertainment centres are offering a diversified range of gaming options for customers. New technologies, like 3D technology, virtual reality gaming, etc., are trending and consumers are preferring modern modes of entertainment over traditional ones. Hence, the availability of a wide range of gaming options is driving the family/indoor entertainment centres market over the forecast period. However, capital expenditure for establishing new setups for entertainment is high, which is a major challenge that is hampering the growth of the family/indoor entertainment centres market.

Addition of new games and innovations in technologies are anticipated to propel the family/indoor entertainment centres market. At present, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) games are highly trending, thus, players in the family/indoor entertainment centres market have started offering these games. Moreover, some gaming manufacturers are also focusing on developing various technologies for improvising gaming experiences in the family/indoor entertainment centres. Manufacturers are working on mixing the AR and VR technology with 3-D projection mapping and interactive digital surfaces to generate new technologically advanced games. The VR gaming zone segment is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of $ 14,569.0 Mn in the family/indoor entertainment centres market between 2019 and 2026.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31567

Based on visitor demographics, the families with children (9-12) segment is poised to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 13.1%, on account of the fact that more than 60% of visitors are school-aged kids within this age range who are relatively strong and well-coordinated. However, the teenagers (13-19) segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout 2026, because of the growing popularity of arcade games and amusement parks among teenagers. Based on activity area, the AR & VR gaming zones is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1%, due to the increased demand for family entertainment centers offering advanced entertainment experiences.

In terms of value, the arcade studios segment is estimated to be the most attractive segment in the global family/indoor entertainment centres market during the forecast period. VR gaming zones are expected to register a moderate y-o-y growth rate throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the VR gaming zones segment is expected to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the assessment period. In 2017, the arcade studios segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,081.9 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the period of forecast.

Due to the numerous players involved in this region, the market for the family and indoor entertainment centres in North America is forecasted to dominate the global market for family and indoor entertainment centres. The family / indoor entertainment facility market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period, given that growing GDP in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India and Japan has increased the capacity of individuals in the region. As a result of a consistently growing middle-class population and increased disposable revenue, this regional market is prognosticated to grow.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the family/indoor entertainment centersmarket. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31567

Scope of Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market :

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Visitor Demographics

• Families with Children (0-8)

• Families with Children (9-12)

• Teenagers (13-19)

• Young adults (20-25)

• Adults (Ages 25+)

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Facility Size

• Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

• 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

• 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

• 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

• 1 to 10 acres

• 10 to 30 acres

• Over 30 acres

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Revenue Source

• Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

• Food & Beverages

• Merchandising

• Advertisement

• Others

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Applications

• Arcade Studios

• AR and VR Gaming Zones

• Physical Play Activities

• Skill/Competition Games

• Others

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Type

• Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

• Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

• Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

• Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market

• Dave & Buster’s

• CEC Entertainment, Inc.

• Cinergy Entertainment

• KidZania

• Scene 75 Entertainment Centers,

• The Walt Disney Company

• Lucky Strike Entertainment

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Family/Indoor Entertainment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Family/Indoor Entertainment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Family/Indoor Entertainment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Family/Indoor Entertainment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Family/Indoor Entertainment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Family/Indoor Entertainment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Family/Indoor Entertainment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-family-indoor-entertainment-centers-market/31567/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com