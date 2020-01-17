However, the slow growth of mining industry in developed countries of North America and Europe is factor hampering growth of the global flotation reagents market.

On the basis of the type segment, the flocculants type is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The development of this segment can be attributed to the wide applicability of flocculants in various applications like water & wastewater treatment and mineral processing as these flotation chemicals offer excellent mechanical and physical properties.

Based on application segment, the water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to hold highest CAGAR during the forecast period because of the increase in demand for freshwater and stringent environmental regulation.

In terms of region, The APAC flotation reagents market is estimated to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growth of the global flotation reagents market in the region is primarily because of the rapid expansion of economies which is attracting huge investments from global mining companies, hence driving the market. The APAC region is witnessing high demand for flotation reagents, especially from China, Japan, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. Factors like severe rules imposed by the management on wastewater treatment, zinc, and presence of vast mineral resources of copper, coal, and aluminum are contributing to the growth of the global flotation reagents market in APAC.

The report offers an exclusive research study of the global flotation reagents market based on our honest, accurate, and complete analysis to help you grow your business beyond expectations. This high-quality market research and analysis report provides a powerful study that equips market players to become aware of hidden growth opportunities, take charge of the competitive landscape, focus on high-growth segments, and to do much more. We have used both qualitative and quantitative analysis to compile the study. The market dynamics section gives information on market influence factors, restraints, drivers, challenges, and trends and opportunities. The report also provides other types of analysis like Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global flotation reagents market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global flotation reagents market.

Scope of the Global Flotation Reagents Market

Global Flotation Reagents Market, By Type

• Flocculants

• Collectors

• Frothers

• Dispersants

• Others

Global Flotation Reagents Market, By Application

• Explosives & Drilling

• Mineral Processing

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Others

Global Flotation Reagents Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Flotation Reagents Market

• Huntsman

• BASF SE

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Akzonobel

• Clariant AG

• Kemira OYJ

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Evonik Industries

• Orica Limited

• SNF Floerger SAS

• Exxonmobil

• Ecolab

• IXOM

• Nalco Company

• CP Kelco

• Solenis

• Hychem, Inc.

• Moly-Cop

• Cochran Chemical Company Inc.

• Nasaco International Ltd.

• Shandong Shuiheng Chemical Co., Ltd

• Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co., Ltd.

