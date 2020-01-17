Global Hand Dryer Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 12.3 % during forecast period.

Increasing demand for environmental friendly devices helps paper and power saving, which is further projected to favor industry growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for useful energy technology, along with the need to lower the operational spending, particularly in office structures as well as shopping malls, is expected to drive the industry over the next few years. The smart hand dryers are increasingly adopted by the consumers globally, because of the ongoing improvements in the living standards of consumers and increasing interest in connectivity-enabled smart appliances.

The latest trend gaining drive in the market is increased demand for hand dryers from developing regions. The demand for hand dryers from developing economies such as India and China is increasing due to the growth in the hospitality sectors. Increased investments and construction in developing countries boost the demand for hand dryers. The governments of developing countries are making efforts to improve the infrastructures of the countries, which is boosting the development of high-facility malls and offices. There is increased use of hand dryers in schools, hospitals, and restaurants, owing to high health awareness and health concerns.

Hot hand dryer segment is dominating the global hand dryer market owing to its hygienic nature and low-price benefits. A rising number of restaurants, food outlets, and Food Park in the food processing industry are powering the development of hand dryer market.

Hotel industry accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The shipment across the industry stood at 889.3 thousand units in 2018, dominating the entire hand dryers market globally.

The Asia Pacific is the largest hand dryer market, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. China is a prominent market for hand dryer in the APAC, followed by Japan and India. Increase of the economy in China is boosting the demand for hand dryers across hotels, educational institutions, hospitals, and foodservice restaurants in the country. Japan is a developed country and hand dryers have been used in the nation for a long time. Jet air hand dryers manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are fast popularity in Japan. India is another country that is witnessing economic expansion and the growth rate of its GDP is one of the highest in the globe. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for hand dryers in many end-user across India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Hand Dryer Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Hand Dryer Market.

Scope of the Global Hand Dryer Market

Global Hand Dryer Market, By Type

• Hot hand dryer

• Jet hand dryer

Global Hand Dryer Market, By End User

• Hotel

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Food processing and service industry

• Commercial complexes

• Office buildings

• Others

Global Hand Dryer Market, By Mode of Operation

• Push button

• Automatic

Global Hand Dryer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating Global Hand Dryer Market

• American Dryer, LLC.

• Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd.

• Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

• Bradley Corporation

• Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd.

• Electrostar GmbH

• Excel Dryer, Inc.

• Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hand Dryer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hand Dryer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hand Dryer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hand Dryer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hand Dryer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hand Dryer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hand Dryer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hand Dryer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hand Dryer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hand Dryer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

