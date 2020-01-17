GLOBAL HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET : INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market was valued US$ 74.15 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 201.41 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 13.3% during forecast period.

Increasing environmental issues coupled with the activities directed at reduction of carbon footprints have paved the way for the growth of the hybrid vehicle market. It has obsessed the governments to offer incentives to the manufacturers of vehicles for enhancing the production of hybrid cars. A similar trend is projected to be witnessed over the next couple of years, so, favoring the production of the hybrid vehicle market over 2023.

Biofuels have a potential for being an energy alternative for fueling cars in the near future, which is projected to provide a boost to market growth. Factors like European emission standards support from the governments of various countries, shrinking fuel reserves, and volatile oil prices are estimated to drive the hybrid cars market. Vehicle manufacturers are projected to face the challenge of achieving profitability in hybrid vehicles’ sale. Issues regarding the time duration needed to make up for the cost difference between a hybrid and its compact equivalent is limiting the market growth.

Passenger cars segment was holding a major share in the hybrid vehicles market in 2017. This is due to the dominance of passenger cars in the automotive industry. Passenger car production in 2016 was more than 75 million units, way ahead than light and heavy commercial vehicles. It is expected that, the hybrid vehicles market for passenger cars will continue to be a major market segment, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period.

Gasoline hybrid vehicles are preferred over diesel hybrid vehicles because of improved performance, high fuel proficiency, and low tailpipe emissions. There are not many diesel hybrid vehicles, because of high maintenance and tailpipe emissions, which makes gasoline hybrid vehicles as the favored choice of consumers. Market for gasoline hybrid vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the hybrid vehicles market. Large population in this region coupled with an increasing middle class causes the automotive sales in this region to rise, constantly. The drifting and overburdened public transport system in economies like India and China result in frequent increase in the use of private automobiles. To tackle the increasing fuel costs, the customers in this region are choosing the hybrid vehicles. Stringent emission norms laid down by the European Union and the United States Environmental Protection Agency have resulted in higher inclination of hybrid vehicles. All these factors, cumulatively make the hybrid vehicle a constantly growing market at the global level.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Hybrid Vehicle Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Hybrid Vehicle Market.

Scope of Global Hybrid Vehicle Market:

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market: By Type

• Series hybrid

• Parallel hybrid

• Others

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market: By Energy Source

• ICE hybrids

• Fuel cell hybrids

• Solar hybrid

• Natural gas hybrid

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market: By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market: By Component

• Battery

• Electric Motor

• Transmission

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market: By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Hybrid Vehicle Market:

• Magna International

• Rheinmetall

• MAHLE

• FEV Group

• Nissan

• General Motors

• BMW

• Plug Power

• Ballard Power Systems

• AVL

• BJORKSTEN BIT 7

• Nikola Corporation

• Wrightspeed Inc.

• EP Tender

• Fagor Ederlan Group

• Delta Motorsport Ltd.

• Nikola Motor

• Ceres Power

• Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

• Ashwoods Electric Motors

