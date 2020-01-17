Global Laryngoscope Market is estimated to reach USD 290.8 Million by 2026 from 170.6 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Laryngoscopy is the medical examination of the larynx, which is the part of the throat. It gives an image of the vocal folds and glottis. A laryngoscope is divided into two types: direct laryngoscopy and indirect laryngoscopy. Direct laryngoscopy is performed by placing the laryngoscope at the back of the throat which helps to examine the throat and collect the sample for biopsy. Indirect laryngoscopy includes visualization of vocal cords, upper tracheal rings, larynx, and vocal cords. A laryngoscope helps to lodge tubes such as an endotracheal tube, gastric tube, or TOE probe. It contains components such as the base of the blade, a hook of the blade, curved or straight blade, flange tip, handles tip containing electrical connection, a connection for a hook, green line, and handle containing batteries.

The increase in the demand for non-invasive and minimally-invasive surgeries is due to the benefits such as high accuracy, minimal tissue injury, and less scarring. This gives the patient a better experience.

Due to high-priced video laryngoscopes is limiting adoption. The high cost of video laryngoscopes can be due to continuous advancement in technology.

Global Laryngoscope MarketRegion-wise, North America is leading in the Laryngoscope market with the demand for upgrading hospital infrastructure for airway management and the second largest region to claim the market share is Europe for its increasing advancement in technology. Asia-Pacific is steadily working hard because of less medical awareness and low medical budget to hold the second largest market share respectively.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Laryngoscope Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Laryngoscope Market.

Key Players in Global Laryngoscope market

• Ambu

• Hill-Rom

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Schoelly Fiberoptic GmbH

• Welch Allyn, Inc.

• HOYA

• Timesco Healthcare Ltd

• Truphatek International Ltd

• GIMMI GmbH

• XION GmbH

• Olympus

• HEINE OPTOTECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG

• Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument

• Shenda Endoscope

• China Hawk

• Kangji Medical

• Zhejiang Sujia

By Types-

• Indirect Laryngoscope

• Direct Laryngoscope

By Products-

• Video laryngoscopes

• Standard laryngoscopes

• Fiber-optic laryngoscopes

By End-user-

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Medical examination center

By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

