Global Laser Cutting Machines Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Laser Cutting Machines Market was valued US$ 3.55 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.45 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period.

High demand from the end-user industries and increasing need of automation in the manufacturing industry are the key factors for growth of global laser cutting machines market. However, large expenditure on Research & Development and availability of substitute machinery limiting the market growth.

The flame segment is estimated to dominate the market during forecast period. The flame based process offers an improved finish, high quality, and high cutting speed compared to other procedures. The amplified demand for trimming small alloys of steel and carbon is expected to boost the revenue for the flame based process.

The impressive growth seen by the automotive industry in the past few decades, because of the increased demand for passenger vehicles from the steadily rising wealthy middle-class in emerging economies and the steady introduction of technologically advanced vehicles, has replaced as a major growth driver for the global laser cutting machines market. The automobile industry continues to make considerable progresses, expanding in terms of manufacturing as well as distribution units in emerging markets. The industry and its future growth dynamics are thus expected to have a notable influence on the overall development of the global laser cutting machines over the report’s forecast period.

Technology-wise, solid state segment is projected to hold influence over the forecast period because of their vast usage in industries like automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense.

Geographically, the market for laser cutting machines in North America accounted for the dominant share in the overall market because of robust industrial sector. Over the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific is predictable to emerge as the most promising regional market because of the rapid pace of industrialization in emerging economies. Additionally, consumer preference for better advanced vehicles and various metal cutting machines also have the positive influence on the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market for laser cutting machine.

As new companies foray into the market and the number of products rises, the market is expected to become more competitive in the next few years. Several leading companies in the market are IPG Photonics Corporation, ALPHA Laser GmbH, Bystronic Incorporation, Amada Miyachi CO, Trumpf Laser GMBH + Co. Kg, DPSS Lasers Incorporation, and Coherent Incorporation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by technology, process, end user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Laser Cutting Machines market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Laser Cutting Machines Market

Global Laser Cutting Machines Market, By Technology

• Solid-State lasers

• Gas Lasers

• Semiconductor Laser

Global Laser Cutting Machines Market, By Process

• Fusion Cutting

• Flame Cutting

• Sublimation Cutting

Global Laser Cutting Machines Market, By End User

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Defense and Aerospace

• Industrial

• Others

Global Laser Cutting Machines Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Laser Cutting Machines Market

• IPG Photonics Corporation

• ALPHA Laser GmbH

• Bystronic Incorporation

• Amada Miyachi CO

• Trumpf Laser GMBH + Co. Kg

• DPSS Lasers Incorporation

• Coherent Incorporation

• Jenoptik Laser GmbH

• Epilog Laser Inc.

• Koike Aronson, Inc.

• ROFIN Group

• Nissan Tanaka Corporation

• CTR Lasers, Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

• Kern Laser Systems

• Jinan SENFENG Technology Co., Ltd

