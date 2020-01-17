Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market Is Poised To Reach $80.86 Billion by 2026

Logistics and Warehouse Robot Industry



Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market is accounted for $3.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $80.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for automation across growing industrial applications, expansion in e-commerce sector and improvements in hardware-related drawbacks are some key factors propelling the market growth. However, high initial investment and declining services across warehouse centers are hindering the market.

By Type, collaborative robots are anticipated to have a considerable growth in the market. Collaborative robots are tools designed and developed for automating tasks and making work simpler for humans. The constant growth in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the market. The security of these robots has improved their demand in different end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market. The amplified requirement for the logistics and warehouse robots in China is owing to its high demand across e-commerce industries. Japan and Republic of Korea are some of the other prominent countries in Asia-Pacific for the growth of the market.

Some of the key players in the logistics and warehouse robot market are ABB Robotics, Amazon Robotics LLC, Fetch Robotics, Inc, GreyOrange Pte Ltd, KION Group AG, Rethink Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Aethon Inc, DAIFUKU Co, Ltd, KUKA AG, Omron Adept Technology, Seegrid Corporation, IAM Robotics, Fanuc Corporation and Clearpath Inc (OTTO Motors).

Types Covered:

• Cartesian Robots

• Parallel Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Articulated Robots

• Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots

• Mobile Robots

End-Users Covered:

• Electrical and Electronics

• Pharmaceutical

• E-Commerce

• Automotive

• Food and Beverages

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

9 Company Profiling

9.1 ABB Robotics

9.2 Amazon Robotics LLC

9.3 Fetch Robotics, Inc

9.4 GreyOrange Pte Ltd

9.5 KION Group AG

9.6 Rethink Robotics

9.7 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

9.8 Aethon Inc

9.9 DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

9.10 KUKA AG

9.11 Omron Adept Technology

9.12 Seegrid Corporation

9.13 IAM Robotics

9.14 Fanuc Corporation

9.15 Clearpath Inc (OTTO Motors)

