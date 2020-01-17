Global mercury market is estimated to grow at 1.07 % CAGR During the forecast period.

Mercury’s density and compactness enable mercury to be used for medicinal purpose. The characteristic properties of mercury allows the extraction of gold from ore in artisanal and in small scale gold mining. Various distinct challenges are associated with mercury. Health hazards and environmental effects are reducing the use of mercury. These circumstances hampered the market growth of mercury. Prolong exposure to mercury can lead to several health hazards including kidney damage, nerve damage and skin irritation and other. The surplus release of mercury in the environment can pose serious environmental threats.

Mercury is mostly used in the mining sector for the extraction of gold. Though it is not a supreme means for extraction still it is a conservative mean for the extraction promoting the use of mercury in electrical switches. Mercury finds its major uses in dentistry, sphygmomanometers and thermometers. Hospitals are issuing guidelines to reduce the use of mercury as several health hazards can be caused once mercury is released in the environment. Electrical and lighting segment witnesses an increase in demand of mercury on the account of use mercury in switches as it has the very low melting point a very high boiling point.

Asia Pacific leads the global mercury market and will continue to lead during the forecasted period. Application segment is holding high investment and increasing development in countries such as China and India. Furthermore, in North America and Europe the interference from government bodies to reduce the use of mercury is the main reason for the slow down the growth of global mercury market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding mercury market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in mercury market.

Scope of the Global Mercury Market

Global Mercury Market, By Product:

• Chemical manufacturing

• Artisanal Gold Mining

• Batteries Measurement

• Control Devices

• Electrical and lighting

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceuticals

Global Mercury Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Avantor Performance Materials

• Globe Chemicals

• Mayasa

• Sigma Aldrich

• Aldrett Hermanos

• Bethlehem Apparatus

• China Jin Run Industrial

