Global Nisin Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period.

Nisin market is expected to witness substantial growth in demand during the forecast period owing to the growing applications of natural-based preservative ingredients in the processed food and beverage industry. The rise in the growth of process food trade globally has led to boost the demand for preservatives, which acts as a major factor in helping to the growth of natural preservatives as Nisin. Because of its versatile nature, the key manufacturers in the Nisin market are anticipated to increase the production of Nisin. Nisin helps in preventing spoilage of food and hinder the growth of pathogens thus increasing the shelf life of food which is attributed to fuel demand for the nisin as an alternative to synthetic preservatives.

Recent key trends show that consumers are moving to a more health-conscious mindset and focusing more on one’s care. Which is leading us towards an era where the demand for organic food is growing at a swift rate and so is the demand for natural preservatives. Health consciousness acts as a trend in developing economies and as a growth driver in developed countries.

Meat segment holds the largest market share owing to the increasing consumption of meat across various nations and application of Nisin in meat protects it from being contaminated. Increasing disposable income may favor an increase in meat consumption which may support global nisin market size growth. The meat holds essential amino acid which is used as a protein source and help maintain good health. Also, it is consumed to control appetite and weight loss. Rising consumer health consciousness owing to disease outbreak may affect meat consumption demand.

Region-wise, North America holds the largest share and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Factors like growing demand for convenience and ready to eat foods in the North America region boost the demand for this market. Further, in the APAC region owing to the growing population and increasing consciousness for the usage of nisin as a food preservative product are propelling the growth in the APAC region.

Prominent players operating in the market for nisin are Royal DSM N.V., Siveele B.V, Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The Dsm N.V. is one of the leading players in the nisin market globally. It focuses on enhancing its market presence in the global food ingredients market through new product launches and geographic growth in high growth markets. DSM is opposing a strong portfolio within the worldwide food preservatives market. The company has high consumer consciousness with a strong skilled workforce within the global food preservatives market. This allows the company to develop excellence in food preservatives business.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Nisin Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Nisin Market.

Scope of the Global Nisin Market

Global Nisin Market, by Form

• Powder

• Liquid

Global Nisin Market, by End Use

• Food and beverages

o Beverages

 Non-Alcoholic

 Alcoholic

o Bakery

o Confectionary

o Meat

o Poultry & Seafood

o Dairy Products

o Ready Meals

o Soup and Noodles

o Snacks and Others

• Pharmaceutical

• Animal feed and pet food

Global Nisin Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Nisin Market

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Siveele B.V

• Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Danisco A/S

• Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bio-engineering Co. Ltd.

• Chihon Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• UAB Baltvita

• Cayman Chemical

• Amtech Biotech Co. Ltd.

• Handary S.A

• Duke Thomson

• Galactic and Foodchem International Corporation.

• DowDupont

• Freda Biotechnology

• Galactic

• Luoyang chihon Biotechnology

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nisin Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nisin Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nisin Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nisin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nisin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nisin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nisin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nisin by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nisin Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nisin Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nisin Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

