Global Generation Pallet Racking System Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Rising imports & exports between several economic belts, increasing labor cost, are the major factors driving the growth of global pallet racking system market. Furthermore, robust growth in automation in warehouse space, coupled with increase in e-commerce growth is expected to gain significant impetus for the pallet racking system market share in the coming years.

According to end-use industry, the logistics sector is anticipated to grow at around 10-15% in the forthcoming years, largely because of growth in retail, E-commerce, and manufacturing sectors. This indicates that logistics demand will continue to grow and will create demand for large-scale warehouse spaces. Therefore, robust growth in automation in warehouse space, coupled with increase in e-commerce growth are cited to emerge as the key reasons for concrete growth in global pallet racking systems market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to experience highest growth rate for pallet racking systems throughout the forecast period. India, which is a leader in growth rates, is committed to noteworthy investments in e-commerce and manufacturing. The government in India has also taken a number of initiatives to boost the movement of freight via versatile logistics parks and railway lines across the country, with better connectivity between major metro cities and ports. These developments also provide the market for pallet racking systems with a positive landscape. The United States and Canada are considered for North America’s pallet racking systems market analysis. The US, as of its widespread trade exports combined with strong growth in e-competition, is anticipated to be a prominent region in pallet racking system market. Additionally, the fast-growing third party logistics market in North America is planning to boost the sales of pallet racking systems.

Report includes the evaluation of market size for value (Bn USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of pallet racking system market, to estimate the size of several other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global pallet racking system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global pallet racking system market.

Scope of Global Pallet Racking System Market

Global Pallet Racking System Market, By System Type

• Conventional

• Mobile Racking

o Horizontally Rotating

o Vertically Rotating

• Shuttle Racking

• Hybrid and Customized

Global Pallet Racking System Market, By Racking System

• Selective Pallet Rack

• Narrow Aisle Rack

• Drive-In Rack

• Push-Back Rack

• Gravity Flow Rack

• Mezzanine

• Others

Global Pallet Racking System Market, By Frame Load Capacity

• Up to 5 Ton

• 5 to 10 Ton

• 10 to 15 Ton

• Above 15 Ton

Global Pallet Racking System Market, By Application

• Cases & Boxes

• Pipes & Panels

• Tires

• Drums & Pails

• Rigid Sheets

• Timber & Rolls

• Trays & Crates

• Other Applications

Global Pallet Racking System Market, By End-use Industry

• Packaging

• Food & Beverages

• Electrical & Electronics

• Healthcare

• Metal Processing & Manufacturing

• Building & Construction

• Chemicals

• Logistics & Warehousing

• Mining

• Others

Global Pallet Racking System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Pallet Racking System Market

• Daifuku Co., Ltd

• KARDEX AG

• InterrollDyanmic Storage

• Jungheinrich AG

• SSI Schaefer

• AVERYS Group

• Mecalux SA

• NEDCON B.V.

• Estral Innovation and Applied Logistics

• DexionGmbh

• Montel Inc.

• Hannibal Industries, Inc.

• Elite Storage Solutions Inc.

• Ridg-U-Rak Inc.

• ATOX SISTEMAS DE ALMACENAJE, S.A.

• VerticeDiseno S.A.

• Poveda& CIA.

• Frazier Industrial Company

• DR Storage Systems

• Storage Equipment Systems, Inc.

• Gonvarri Material Handling

• Stocklin Logistics de Mexico

• AR Racking.

• PROMAN s.r.o.

• AK Material Handling Systems

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pallet Racking System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pallet Racking System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pallet Racking System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pallet Racking System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pallet Racking System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pallet Racking System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pallet Racking System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pallet Racking System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pallet Racking System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pallet Racking System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pallet Racking System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

