Global Peracetic Acid Marketwas valued US$650 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$1270 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 8.73 % during a forecast period.

The global Peracetic Acid market is segmented by end-use industry, by application, and by region. A peracetic Acid market is segmented into Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Waste Water Treatment and Pulp & Paper. Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer are application segment of Peracetic Acid market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid) is an organic compound, which is a colorless liquid with a pungent odor close to acetic acid. Peracetic acid is used as an antimicrobial in various industrial as well as household processes, which includes food establishment, agricultural processes, medical facilities, lavatories, and dairy processing plants, pasteurizers in breweries, wineries and beverage plants.

Waste Water Treatment application segment demand is expected to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Government initiatives to inculcate peracetic acid to treat wastewater is expected to benefit the demand growth.

The Disinfectant segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the other application segments. It is an emerging application of peracetic acid. The major factor responsible for the growth of sterilants and Disinfectant is their increased demand in the food industry, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and other industrial products.

The Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to emerging economies such as India and China. The growing health concerns in the developing countries will boost the market. North America peracetic acid market size was estimated to be over USD 176.3 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a robust rate.

Ecolab Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Diversey Inc., Kemira Oyj, Evonik Industries, Acuro Organics Ltd., Thai Peroxide Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Solvay S.A., Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc., Loeffler Chemical Corporation, Hydrite Chemical Co., Airedale Chemical Company Ltd, Kemira Oyj, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Helios Group, Christeyns and Promox S.P.A are key players included in the Global Peracetic Acid market.

Scope of Global Peracetic Acid Market:

Global Peracetic Acid Market by End-Use Industry:

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverage

• Waste Water Treatment

• Pulp & Paper

Global Peracetic Acid Market by Application:

• Disinfectant

• Sterilant

• Sanitizer

Global Peracetic Acid Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

