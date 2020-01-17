Global Polymer Dispersion Market is expected to reach USD 12.17 Billion by 2024 from USD 7.01 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.2.

Polymer dispersion market is mainly driven by leather industry as polymer dispersions are extensively involved in their manufacture. Shifting commodity prices, the strength of private label brands, rise in R&D investments and increased competition among players in polymer dispersion market is driving the market of polymer dispersion market. Strict environmental regulations on high volatile organic compound (VOC) emission is also predicted to further drive the growth of the polymer dispersion market in the forecast.

Polymer dispersion are water-borne emulsion polymers in stabilized state with colloidal particles. Polymer dispersion are used by various industry verticals in numerous applications such as for inks, paints, coatings, adhesives, papers, sealants and decorative and protective coating.

Acrylic dispersions segment is accounts major share of polymer dispersion market. Large use of acrylic dispersions in the production of water-based coatings for decorative and paper coating applications will further assist to increase its revenue.

Decorative & protective coating, paper, carpet & fabrics, printing ink, adhesives & sealants and others are various application segments of polymer dispersion market. Decorative & protective coating application is predicted to grow at highest CAGR attributed to growing housing projects in the emerging economies.

Geographically, the polymer dispersion market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest market for polymer dispersions during the forecast period. This is due to its large demand for coating applications, mainly in interior and furniture coating.

Scope of the Report:

Polymer Dispersions Market, by Resin Type:

• Acrylic Dispersions

• Polyurethane Dispersions

• Vinyl Dispersions

• SB Dispersions

• Others

Polymer Dispersions Market, by Applications:

• Decorative & Protective Coating

• Carpet & Fabrics

• Paper

• Printing Ink

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Others

Polymer Dispersions Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Polymer Dispersion Market:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

• Synthomer Plc. (Germany)

• Covestro AG (Germany)

• Eastman Chemical Company (US)

• Solvay SA (Germany)

• Huntsman International LLC. (US)

• Michelman, Inc. (US)

• Lanxess (US)

• The DOW Chemical Company (US)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Polymer Dispersions Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Polymer Dispersions Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Polymer Dispersions Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Polymer Dispersions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Polymer Dispersions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Polymer Dispersions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Polymer Dispersions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Polymer Dispersions by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Polymer Dispersions Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Polymer Dispersions Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Polymer Dispersions Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

